Title Nine's Pitchfest Outdoor Edition Announces 2022 Winners

EMERYVILLE, Calif. , Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Nine, the adventure and outdoor apparel retailer that encourages women to lead, risk and own, is proud to announce the winners of its fifth-annual Pitchfest Outdoor Edition. One of three Pitchfest programs hosted by Title Nine to encourage entrepreneurial women to pitch their brand, tell their story, and show their innovative products to a panel of judges with the hopes of having their products sold on the Title Nine site and in stores and becoming a part of Title Nine's network of influential, collaborative women known as Movers & Makers.

The nine finalists convened in Emeryville, CA for a two-day immersive experience aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs. The event was filled with mentoring clinics, orienteering, games, workouts, and opportunities to network with past winners and other founders of women-led businesses such as Wild Rye, Oiselle, and Velorosa.

Finalists impressed the judges with their branding, marketing and sales pitches. After careful deliberation, three emerged as winners of 2022 Pitchfest Outdoor Edition:

Margaux Elliot of Lume Six

Carina Hamel of Bivo

Susan Clayton of WhitePaws RunMitts

Winners will receive mentorship from Title Nine founder, Missy Park and other women business leaders, along with a purchase order from Title Nine where their products will be featured and sold on titlenine.com and in select Title Nine stores.

Additionally, Karen Fultz-Robinson of ObservaMé will receive continued mentorship from the Title Nine community during the upcoming year.

2022 winner, Carina Hamel said, "Pitchfest was an incredibly inspiring two days. I couldn't believe how amazing it felt to be in an environment created entirely by women. It's rare to be surrounded by 100% women leaders. Pitchfest fosters a positive and uplifting community made of like-minded, passionate women. Only good things can come out of that type of environment!"

Title Nine started the Pitchfest Outdoor Edition in 2018 to provide a platform for women-owned brands to gain valuable industry insights into the competitive outdoor, athletic and lifestyle spaces. Reinforcing the Title Nine mission that women can lead, risk, and own in all areas, especially business.

For more information on Title Nine Pitchfest Outdoor Edition please visit www.titlenine.com/pitchfestoutdoor.

About Title Nine: Title Nine was founded in 1989 as a women's outdoor performance wear company whose goal is to outfit and inspire women to take risks, lead in their communities, and seek their own adventures. Today, the woman-owned company employs over 300 people and has 17 stores in 8 states, and online at titlenine.com. Selling a range of top brands curated for active women who are on-the-go, the brand has increasingly devoted much of its collections to its own brand creations ranging from swimwear to performance dresses. The company advocates forcefully for women's issues, including creating Pitchfest Outdoor Edition, the yearly event that partners with small, women-owned brands to find a voice -- and a sales platform and Pitchfest Nonprofit Edition, an annual gathering of women leaders in the nonprofit sector.

