Title Resources Group Appoints New Board Members

23 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, announced today that they have welcomed two members to their Board of Directors – Alex Seavall and Charles Chacko.

Alex Seavall and Charles Chacko will join existing Board Directors – Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer of Anywhere Integrated Services, Ilene Topper, Chief Financial Officer at Anywhere Integrated Services, Virginia Suliman, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Invitation Homes, Ajay Waghray, Chief Information Officer at Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Matt Kabaker, Co-Head of Private Equity at Centerbridge, Kevin Mahony, Managing Director at Centerbridge, Scott McCall, Chief Executive Officer of TRG and Alan Colberg, TRG Board Chairman and retired Chief Executive Officer of Assurant.

"I'm pleased to welcome Alex and Charles to our board," said Alan Colberg, Board Chairman of TRG. "Alex and Charles are both leaders in their respective companies who bring great value to our board. Their decades of experience in the title industry will provide valuable insight as the company looks to grow and continue delivering exceptional customer experiences."

Alex Seavall currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at HomeServices of America (HomeServices), one of the nation's leading providers of homeownership services. As CFO, Mr. Seavall directs the company's financial strategies and supports the development and implementation of business planning strategies. Additionally, he oversees the company's financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, treasury, capital management and business-financial systems. Prior to joining HomeServices, Mr. Seavall held senior leadership roles in financial services.

Charles Chacko is co-founder and co-CEO of OS National LLC, a national title and escrow company and wholly owned subsidiary of Opendoor Technologies Inc. As Co-CEO, he is jointly responsible for the company's success and strategic direction, working closely with key stakeholders to drive value. Mr. Chacko has over 20 years of experience in the title insurance industry and has held many senior leadership roles.

About Title Resources Group (TRG)
Title Resources Group – the underwriter built for the real estate industry – is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters, according to the American Land Title Association's 2022 market share data. A partnership with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), HomeServices of America (a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate), and Opendoor Technologies Inc., TRG serves title insurance agents in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Since its inception, in 1984 the company has consistently operated profitably without a net operating loss in any fiscal year. With a mission to provide knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions, TRG is dedicated to growing lifelong relationships and maintaining quality through integrity and financial stability. For more information, please visit www.titleresources.com.

