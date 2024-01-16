Title Resources Group Welcomes New Executive

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters is pleased to welcome Jenny Isgett to the Executive Leadership team, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Scott McCall.

Jenny will lead business development in many areas of the company, including Builder relationships and National Agents.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenny to our leadership team. Jenny is a proven leader in the Title Insurance industry and is well known to many of the largest Title Agents in the country." said Title Resources Group Chief Executive Officer Scott McCall.

Jenny has over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. She is a Past President of the Palmetto Land Title Association and has served on various industry related boards including the Home Builders Association Legislative Committee and the Urban Land Institute Executive Committee.

Currently, Jenny serves as 2nd Vice Chair on RESPRO's Executive Committee and Chairs the Engagement Committee.  

Jenny holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Campbell University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Carolina.

About Title Resources Group (TRG)

Title Resources Group – the underwriter built for the real estate industry – is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters, according to the American Land Title Association's 2023 market share data. A partnership with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), HomeServices of America (a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate), and Opendoor Technologies Inc., TRG serves title insurance agents in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Since its inception, in 1984 the company has consistently operated profitably without a net operating loss in any fiscal year. With a mission to provide knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions, TRG is dedicated to growing lifelong relationships and maintaining quality through integrity and financial stability. For more information, please visit www.titleresources.com.

SOURCE Title Resources Group

