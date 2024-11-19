Titleist Asset Management Surpasses $2 Billion in Assets Under Management

Recognized as the Fastest-Growing Registered Investment Advisor in Texas for 2024

SAN ANTONIO and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titleist Asset Management LLC. (TAM), a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), has surpassed $2 billion in assets under management (AUM). Founded in 2003 by Byron Fields and Joe-Ben O'Banion, TAM has seen consistent, organic growth—rising from a startup without any existing clients to an industry leader in just over two decades. TAM has dual headquarters in Austin/San Antonio; and offices throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, North Carolina, California and Florida.

Ranked by Financial Advisor magazine as the fastest-growing RIA firm in Texas for 2024, TAM is recognized as the 22nd fastest-growing firm in the U.S. among firms with at least $500 million in AUM. Achieving a 46% AUM growth from 2023 to 2024, TAM stands out for its dedication to organic growth, relying on the strength of its service and expertise rather than acquisition. TAM remains unwilling to take outside capital from private equity or any 3rd parties in order to grow through acquisition. The addition of five investment advisors this year further reflects TAM's appeal to top talent in the industry.

"We have always been committed to the core pillars of successful investing: diversification, tax efficiency, transparency, and low fees," said Byron Fields, Co-Founder. "This dedication has fostered lasting client relationships and an investment philosophy that continues to attract new clients."

"Advisors are drawn to our firm because we offer true independence coupled with robust operational support," added Joe-Ben O'Banion, Co-Founder. "This unique structure fuels growth and sets the stage for sustained growth in the future."

About Titleist Asset Management

Titleist Asset Management (TAM) offers a comprehensive platform that supports advisors with cutting-edge clearing and custody solutions, advanced technology, and a team of investment professionals specializing in asset allocation, securities analysis, and financial planning. The TAM business model prioritizes the alignment of interests among the firm, advisors, and clients, creating a client-first experience in an ever-evolving investment landscape. Visit www.tamgmt.com.

Titleist Asset Management, LLC ("TAM") is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an investment adviser. Titleist Capital, LLC ("TC"), TAM's affiliate, is registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. TAM does not provide legal or tax services; please consult your attorney or tax advisor for such services.

