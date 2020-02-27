TitletownHomes Sales Gallery Opens - Tom Stringer Design Partners Selected as Interior Designer

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With enthusiasm continuing to build around TitletownHomes, following a successful late-fall launch, Titletown Development and Mahler Sotheby's International Realty have officially opened the TitletownHomes Sales Gallery for this 54-unit condominium development under construction in the heart of Titletown.

"The Sales Gallery invites you to experience the elevated interior finish options and customizable, turn-key furnishing packages, artfully offered by the nationally acclaimed interior design firm, Tom Stringer Design Partners," said Peter L. Mahler, founder of Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, the exclusive marketing and sales agency for TitletownHomes.

The state-of-the-art Sales Gallery, located within TitletownTech, features a cutting-edge, interactive presentation with fully rendered interiors and exteriors as well as a complete presentation of the impressive array of finishes available with these remarkable residences. Visits to the Sales Gallery are by appointment only.

Just west of Lambeau Field, Titletown pairs innovation with a nod to tradition. A balance of small-town charm, entrepreneurial spirit, urban excitement and outdoor activities make Titletown the perfect place to live, work and play – no matter the season.

Titletown's walkable community features year-round programs, events and creative office spaces - including TitletownTech, the region's newest tech innovation center anchored by a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft. Contemporary dining and entertainment options, a world-class health facility and a design-driven hotel, with a state-of-the-art spa, are also featured within the 45-acre, mixed-use development. Connected, sophisticated and culturally savvy, Titletown is an exceptional neighborhood to call home.

Titletown Development is offering TitletownHomes in conjunction with GK Titletown Developers, a joint venture between Kaufman Development and Glimcher Capital Group. More information on TitletownHomes is available online at TitletownHomes.com, or by calling (920) 861-7500. To learn more about Titletown, visit Titletown.com.

About Titletown Development LLC

Titletown Development LLC, the development arm of the Green Bay Packers, is building upon the success of Lambeau Field's major redevelopment in 2003 and recent expansion and renovations with its work on Titletown. The development maximizes its great location, just west of the iconic stadium, to attract additional visitors to the area, spur further regional economic growth, offer new amenities to residents and complement Greater Green Bay's draw as an excellent location to live, work and play. Phase one of Titletown included the four-diamond hotel Lodge Kohler, Hinterland Restaurant and Brewery, Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics and TitletownTech. Phase two is set to include approximately 220 residences and a four-to-five story office building, as well as additional development that may feature retail, food and beverage and entertainment. www.titletown.com

About Mahler Sotheby's International Realty

Mahler Sotheby's International Realty is a boutique real estate brokerage representing the Buyers and Sellers of extraordinary homes throughout Wisconsin. Our consultative approach, along with our clear focus on gracious service and exceptional results, has achieved record sales numbers from the North Shore to the Western Suburbs, Lake Country and beyond. Our affiliation with the Sotheby's International Realty® brand was born out of a desire to open up a new world of marketing channels and exposure, yet never outgrow our key mission to meet the uniquely individual concerns of each of our valued clients.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 22,700 affiliated, independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. In 2018, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $112 billion USD. Mahler Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from the brand website, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty brokers and clients will benefit from the brand's association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs.

SOURCE Mahler Sotheby's International Realty

Related Links

https://www.mahlersir.com

