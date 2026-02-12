Titomic Enters Space Act Agreement with NASA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a global leader in cold spray additive manufacturing utilizing their Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ technology, is pleased to announce the signing of a Space Act Agreement with NASA to conduct testing and evaluation of components produced using Titomic's proprietary cold spray technology.

This is a significant opportunity for Titomic to demonstrate the capabilities of its advanced manufacturing processes in extreme environments. The initial evaluation by NASA will assess characteristics of Titomic-produced parts for potential use in aerospace applications.

"We are honored to be working with NASA on the evaluation of our cold spray manufactured components," said Jim Simpson, CEO and Managing Director at Titomic. "Our technology offers unique advantages in producing high-performance, lightweight parts without the need for heat or melting, making it ideally suited for space and aerospace applications where structural integrity and reliability are critical."

"The successful completion of this initial testing phase could mark the potential for future collaboration in aerospace innovation and supply chain development," said Dr. Patti Dare, Titomic USA President.

This Space Act Agreement supports collaboration focused on technical assessment and information exchange and provides Titomic an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of its advanced manufacturing technologies for potential defense, space, and industrial applications.

