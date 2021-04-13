Tito's Handmade Vodka and William Murray Golf Pair Up To Launch Exclusive Apparel Line

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tito's Handmade Vodka and William Murray Golf , the golf apparel line inspired by Bill Murray and his brothers, today announced the launch of their first-ever collaborative golf apparel line: Tito's X William Murray Golf . Created for those who love the game no matter their handicap, this collection between the Austin-based brands represents their shared inclusive and laid-back approach to golf and life. It also marks William Murray Golf's first-ever limited-edition women's polo made exclusively for Tito's.

According to the National Golf Foundation, golf play increased by 14% in 2020 with 3 million new golfers entering the sport in that year. As golf continues to attract new audiences, William Murray Golf and Tito's continue to infuse personality into the game with charismatic products that further open up the sport.

"Golf has become cross-generational and accessible, making it more enjoyable for all. It's less about the score and more about the experience as the technical skill is no longer the requisite to play. Golf now goes beyond the green and has become more of a lifestyle," says Brandon Barrett, Co-Founder and President of William Murray Golf. "William Murray Golf is about storytelling, and we are excited to collaborate on this collection to tell the unique story of Tito's craftsmanship, quality and endless possibilities."

The Tito's and William Murray Golf collaboration is the perfect mash-up of two Austin hometown brands – a collection that will go down as smooth as a cool cocktail on a sweltering Texas day. Shoppers of the collection can also select a nonprofit of their choosing at checkout and Tito's will donate all net proceeds of their purchase.



"Whether you're a scratch golfer or 25 handicap, the one thing we can all agree on is that a Tito's cocktail with your friends on the course makes for a better round," said Frank Polley, VP of Trade Marketing at Tito's Handmade Vodka. "As we continue to build out Tito's golf programming, William Murray Golf is the course partner we always dreamed of. Similar interests, same sense of humor, and we both don't take ourselves too seriously. If one brand needs a mulligan, the other won't judge for taking another swing. We are playing best ball, after all."

Each of the styles in the collection feature moisture-wicking, 4-way stretch material, and UFP50+ technology, with a few other design surprises up their sleeve. From Bloody Mary's and Transfusions, to tee'd up olive garnishes, the Recipe for Success button down features illustrations of the brands' backstory and ones depicting the many ways you can enjoy Tito's on or off the course. The Texas Icons men's and women's polos are a salute to the state where both companies began, emblazoned with the Lone Star State, longhorns and a variety of other Easter eggs. Men's polos and button downs are priced at $85, and the women's sleeveless polos are priced at $75.

Tito's X William Murray Recipe for Success Button Down (Men's): When an afternoon on the course ends with an evening of Tito's cocktails, sport the Recipe for Success Button Down that works just as well for a round of golf as it does for a round of drinks. This lightweight button-down pays tribute to both brands; from balls and putters, to pot stills, glassware and Tito's original Isuzu Trooper.

Tito's X William Murray Texas Icons Golf Polo (Men's): In a world where William Murray and Tito's collide, it's always game day. The Texas Icons style features the best of all things ATX — brand logos, Lone Star State silhouettes, longhorns and full cocktails — with wink-and-nod homages to Tito himself — by way of his original Isuzu Trooper and Croakie-backed shades. Burnt orange, black and white color scheme to represent the 512.

In a world where and Tito's collide, it's always game day. The style features the best of all things ATX — brand logos, Lone Star State silhouettes, longhorns and full cocktails — with wink-and-nod homages to Tito himself — by way of his original Isuzu Trooper and Croakie-backed shades. Burnt orange, black and white color scheme to represent the 512. Tito's X William Murray Texas Icons Golf Polo Tank (Women's): Sun shining, club swinging and cocktail sipping — this lightweight, sleeveless Texas Icons ladies polo is the ideal Austin -inspired look to compliment a warm day on the course with a chilled Tito's cocktail in hand. Cheers!

The Tito's X William Murray apparel line is available exclusively online at store.titosvodka.com and at the Love, Tito's retail store in downtown Austin, TX. All net proceeds from the collection go directly to the purchaser's choice of one of four Tito's web and retail store beneficiaries: American Farmland Trust, Emancipet, Team Rubicon or World Central Kitchen.

About Tito's Handmade Vodka

Tito's Handmade Vodka was founded by sixth-generation Texan, Bert "Tito" Beveridge. In the mid-nineties, inspired and driven to do something he loved, Tito obtained the first legal permit to distill in the state of Texas. On a plot of land in rural Austin, he built a one-room shack, rigged a pot still with spare parts, and created Tito's Handmade Vodka. Tito's corn-based vodka is certified gluten free. Tito's Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation, Inc. in Austin, Texas, and is available in Liter, 1.75L, 750ml, 375ml, 200ml, and 50ml sizes. For more information, visit: www.titosvodka.com .

About William Murray

William Murray Golf was built with two main points of emphasis: authenticity and tradition. The brand is inspired by The Murray Brothers off-the-cuff mentality, and created on the notion that life and golf don't have to be so serious. Keep it light, have fun and bring personality onto the course. Bill Murray and his brothers grew up in the North Suburbs of Chicago caddying and playing golf –– in fact they were all inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame. They live their life appreciating and respecting the centuries-old sport we all love. William Murray Golf is about infusing the game with energy and a little irreverence, while still respecting the game. Who says you have to wear a striped polo and play the traditional 18 holes? A new tradition begins: Get out there, have fun, and look great doing it.

