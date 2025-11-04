Tito's is redefining what it means to give back this Thanksgiving, inviting everyone to "race" to the couch, relax, and help raise $1M for Meals on Wheels America

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thanksgiving, Tito's Handmade Vodka is inviting everyone to slow down, pour a Tito's cocktail, and enjoy the holiday from a more comfortable position: horizontal. Introducing the Tito's Turkey Rot, a tongue-in-cheek twist on the traditional Turkey Trot that trades sneakers for slippers and finish lines for raised glasses – all while giving back.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Flips the Script on the Turkey Trot with the Tito’s Turkey Rot

For decades, the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot has been a holiday tradition. But this year, instead of pounding the pavement, the Tito's Turkey Rot invites participants to lean into the "rot" trend – a call to do less, rest more, and "race" toward the couch with a cocktail in hand. The best part? Every rot makes a difference. Tito's is kicking things off with a $500,000 donation to Meals on Wheels America – and for every Turkey Rot registration, they'll add another $5, up to $1 million total – helping to fight senior hunger and isolation this holiday season.

"The holidays are already an endurance sport of traveling, cooking, and entertaining," said Taylor Berry, VP of Marketing at Tito's Handmade Vodka. "The Tito's Turkey Rot is our invitation to sit this one out, sip something great, and still make a difference. And if you're a Trotter, you can enjoy a well-deserved Rot after your 5k. Just make sure there's a Tito's cocktail waiting for you."

Whether you love to trot, rot, or both, there's room for everyone in this race – and signing up is free and simple at titosvodka.com/turkeyrot . After registering, participants 21+ can take their relaxation to the next level with an optional Turkey Rot Race Packet, available in $25 and $85 tiers with 100% of net proceeds benefitting Meals on Wheels America. Each pack is filled with everything needed for a championship-level lounge experience: traditional race-day staples like an official bib, sticker, and cheeky surprises like the "It's Not a Water Bottle" Bottle to toast to the occasion.

No Tito's event would be complete without an epic cocktail lineup . In honor of Tito's Turkey Rot, the brand has crafted a suite of witty, holiday-ready drinks perfect for lounging. From the Tito's Bloody Mary-thon to the Tito's Turkey Rot Toddy , each cocktail captures the spirit of the Turkey Rot – so go ahead, get cozy.

"While the holidays bring joy and connection for many, they can also deepen feelings of loneliness and food insecurity for countless older adults served by the Meals on Wheels network," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development and Marketing Officer at Meals on Wheels America. "We're deeply grateful to be the beneficiary of the first ever Tito's Turkey Rot, and for Tito's continued collaboration, helping us bring nourishment, comfort, and companionship to seniors across the country this holiday season."

Registration is now open and everyone 21 and over is invited to participate (no running shoes required!). And because half the fun of a marathon is telling everyone you're running one, participants can share their Turkey Rot registration directly to social through Tito's website to bring friends and family into the fold.

To learn more, follow @titosvodka on TikTok and Instagram and don't forget to share your Tito's Turkey Rot moments.

About Tito's Handmade Vodka

Tito's Handmade Vodka was founded by sixth-generation Texan, Bert "Tito" Beveridge. In the mid-nineties, on a plot of land in rural Austin, he built a 998 square foot shack, rigged a pot still with spare parts, and created Tito's Handmade Vodka. Tito's corn-based vodka is certified gluten free. Tito's Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation, Inc. in Austin, Texas, and is available in Liter, 1.75L, 750ml, 375ml, 200ml, 100ml, and 50ml sizes. For more information, visit www.titosvodka.com .

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Through funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org

