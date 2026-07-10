Tittle & Perlmuter Founding Partner Allen Tittle Sworn in as President of the Ohio Association for Justice

CLEVELAND, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tittle & Perlmuter is proud to announce that founding partner Allen Tittle has officially been installed as President of the Ohio Association for Justice (OAJ), one of the state's leading organizations dedicated to protecting the rights of injured Ohioans and preserving access to a fair civil justice system.

Newly Sworn-In President Allen Tittle addresses the OAJ

To mark the occasion, the entire Tittle & Perlmuter team closed the firm's offices and traveled to Columbus for the OAJ Annual Convention, where Allen officially took the oath of office before colleagues, mentors, family, and friends. The milestone represents the culmination of years of service within the organization and reflects his commitment to advocating for injured Ohioans and preserving access to justice.

The Ohio Association for Justice is a statewide organization of trial attorneys committed to protecting the constitutional right to a jury trial, promoting a fair and accessible civil justice system, and ensuring that individuals, not powerful corporations or insurance companies, have equal access to justice. Through education, legislative advocacy, and professional development, OAJ works to strengthen the legal profession while safeguarding the rights of Ohioans.

"Serving as President of the Ohio Association for Justice is an incredible honor," said Allen Tittle. "Our justice system only works when every person, regardless of their background or resources, has a fair opportunity to be heard. I look forward to working alongside dedicated trial lawyers across Ohio to protect those rights, strengthen our profession, and ensure that injured Ohioans continue to have advocates willing to stand up for them."

Throughout his address at the installation ceremony, Allen challenged fellow trial lawyers to look beyond today's legal battles and prepare for tomorrow's. He emphasized the importance of remaining engaged in the legislative process, encouraging attorneys to help shape public policy before it impacts the rights of injured Ohioans. His vision for the coming year includes strengthening advocacy efforts, encouraging more trial lawyers to pursue public office, and ensuring the voices of those who represent everyday Ohioans are present where important decisions are made.

"Allen has always believed that being a trial lawyer means doing more than winning cases," said Meghan P. Connolly, Partner at Tittle & Perlmuter. "It means protecting the integrity of our civil justice system for the next family who needs it. His leadership, both in and out of the courtroom, makes him exceptionally qualified to lead the Ohio Association for Justice, and we're excited to see the impact he'll have across our state."

Allen has spent years serving in leadership positions within OAJ, including as President-Elect, Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, Executive Committee member, and Chair of the Medical Malpractice Section before assuming the presidency. His election reflects the confidence of his peers and his continued dedication to advancing the mission of protecting Ohio consumers and promoting accountability.

About Tittle & Perlmuter

Tittle & Perlmuter is an Ohio personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in cases involving medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, product liability, and other serious injury claims. With offices throughout Northeast Ohio, the firm is committed to helping clients hold negligent individuals and corporations accountable while fighting for safer communities across the state. https://tittlelawfirm.com/

About The Ohio Association for Justice

The Ohio Association for Justice (OAJ) is a statewide association of attorneys dedicated to protecting Ohioans' constitutional right to a fair civil justice system. Through legislative advocacy, judicial education, continuing legal education, and professional collaboration, OAJ works to preserve access to the courts, promote accountability, and ensure that individuals harmed by negligence or misconduct have the opportunity to seek justice. Founded in 1953, OAJ represents attorneys committed to strengthening Ohio's civil justice system and advancing the rights of consumers, workers, and families throughout the state. https://www.oajustice.org/

SOURCE Tittle & Perlmuter