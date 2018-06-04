TITUS Appoints Company Veteran Jim Barkdoll as CEO

"I'm looking forward to working closely with the TITUS team and board of directors to push the boundaries of innovation in the data protection and security market," said Jim Barkdoll. "TITUS will continue to provide our customers with the solutions they need for regulatory compliance, including the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and take advantage of the opportunity before us to expand our expertise in the markets we serve."

"I am proud of what the TITUS team has accomplished together over the past 12 years," said Tim Upton. "We have always focused on bringing in the right people to help support our team, our culture, and deliver on our promise to our customers. CEO succession planning has long been part of this plan and I'm excited to see the company positioned for the next level of growth under Jim's leadership."

About Jim Barkdoll

Jim most recently served as TITUS' Chief Revenue Officer. Since 2014, he has led the global sales operations, marketing, and customer support teams as the customer base has expanded across geographies, industries and customer channels. Prior to joining TITUS, Jim held senior leadership roles for 20 years at Toushay Inc., BlueCat Networks, and Quest Software.

"The board would like to thank Tim for his leadership of TITUS," said Viral Patel, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and a member of TITUS' Board of Directors. "Under his guidance, the company has secured a leadership position in a rapidly growing market and built the foundation for the customer-centric product and culture that propels TITUS today. Guided by Jim's operational expertise and industry insight, TITUS is well positioned to continue its growth to help customers address evolving compliance and regulatory needs."

From start up to industry leader and data protection innovator



TITUS' journey began in 1994 when Tim Upton and his wife, Beryle Girard, started a security technology consulting company in the basement of their home. Today, over 1,000 customers and millions of users trust TITUS to protect their data on the desktop, on mobile devices, and in the cloud.

TITUS enables organizations to address compliance regulations and standards such as the EU's GDPR, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, UK Government Security Classifications policy, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, Protection of Personal Information, and many more.

As a flexible platform, TITUS also supports:

Intelligent machine learning: Based on user behaviour, TITUS' machine learning capability recognizes sensitive data before it leaks. This helps users consistently apply the right level protection at the right place and at the right time while they're working.

Based on user behaviour, TITUS' machine learning capability recognizes sensitive data before it leaks. This helps users consistently apply the right level protection at the right place and at the right time while they're working. Secure communication and collaboration: TITUS prompts the consistent application of rights management and encryption technologies based on content, context, and classiﬁcation. This allows organizations to protect and monitor information wherever it goes so it safely arrives in the right hands at its destination.

TITUS prompts the consistent application of rights management and encryption technologies based on content, context, and classiﬁcation. This allows organizations to protect and monitor information wherever it goes so it safely arrives in the right hands at its destination. The identification of sensitive information: TITUS provides precise identiﬁcation of Intellectual Property, Personally Identifiable Information, Payment Card Industry numbers, and other sensitive information, which increases the effectiveness of other information security systems.

About TITUS



TITUS' flexible solutions enable organizations to discover, classify, protect, analyze and confidently share information. Organizations use TITUS to meet regulatory compliance requirements by identifying and securing unstructured data – on the desktop, on mobile devices, and in the cloud. Millions of users in over 120 countries trust TITUS to keep their data compliant and secure, including some of the largest financial institutions and manufacturing companies in the world, government and military organizations across the G-7 and Australia, and Fortune 2000 companies.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titus-appoints-company-veteran-jim-barkdoll-as-ceo-300658451.html

SOURCE Titus International Inc.

Related Links

http://www.titus.com

