Titus Center for Franchising to Host First Annual Selling Franchises Bootcamp Jan. 22-23, 2019, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Titus Center for Franchising, a Presidential Center of Excellence at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida, announced today it will host the first annual Selling Franchises Bootcamp Jan. 22-23, 2019.

Attendees have the chance to network with and learn from leaders in franchise development, who will share best practices in franchise sales, including how they generate qualified leads, track and develop relationships with those leads, and ultimately sell franchises domestically and internationally. Attendees will then prepare their own Franchise Sales Action Plan to implement immediately following the event. The Bootcamp includes a DiSC Communications Assessment and 300 credits for Certified Franchise Executives.

"The Selling Franchises Bootcamp is the only industry event dedicated entirely to teaching the latest trends and strategies in franchise sales," said Dr. John P. Hayes, Director of the Titus Center for Franchising. "We are thrilled to offer this unique bootcamp to franchise executives from both emerging and mature brands — anyone who wants to sell, or sell more, franchises. And the Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University is the perfect setting for such an event as it is the only university to offer undergraduate business students a concentration in franchising, so we are very committed to engaging, educating, and inspiring current and future franchise leaders."

Housed within the prestigious Marshall E. Rinker Sr. School of Business, the Titus Center offers coursework leading to a bachelor's degree in business with a concentration in franchising. The only academic center of its kind in Florida, the Titus Center facilitates internships, job shadowing and training at area franchises.

The Titus Center was established in 2016 through an endowment from United Franchise Group (UFG) CEO Ray Titus. Its advisory board includes franchisors, franchisees, and franchise suppliers from the United States and Canada. Each member has been chosen for his or her ability to offer ideas, tools and resources to fulfill the center's mission to become a top choice for students seeking franchise education internationally.

For more information about the Selling Franchises Bootcamp, available sponsorships and exhibitor booths, or to register, visit https://www.pba.edu/selling-franchises-bootcamp.

About the Titus Center for Franchising

The Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University, the only academic center of its kind in Florida, offers academic coursework, internships, job shadowing and training at area franchises, including the global headquarters of United Franchise Group in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Center, based in the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. School of Business, was established in 2016 through a gift from Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group. Dr. John P. Hayes was appointed the Center's director. Contact the Titus Center at www.pba.edu/titus-center.

About Palm Beach Atlantic University

Palm Beach Atlantic University is a private, independent university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees in West Palm Beach, Orlando and online. The University is dedicated to the integration of Christian principles to prepare students for lifelong learning, leadership and service. For additional information, visit our website: http://www.pba.edu.

