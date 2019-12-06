Tiva Botanicals Is Promoting Healthier Lifestyles With A Unique CBD Product Line

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiva Botanicals, a new California-based company, aims to help people enjoy a happier and healthier life. Our team creates a unique CBD product line utilizing a hand-selected blend of dried medicinal herbs and essential oils.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD oil comes from Cannabis Sativa SSP. Sativa is known as the hemp plant. Contrary to what many people have learned from big pharmaceutical companies and government lobbyists, CBD is not a psychoactive drug. The chemical component that causes a "high" in marijuana is Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

What are the benefits of CBD?

CBD helps alleviate anxiety, insomnia, and other stress-related conditions. It is a natural means of managing chronic pain and dealing with menstrual cramps. Harvard Medical School has also acknowledged the effectiveness of CBD in seizure treatment.

CBD Tinctures

Tiva Botanicals offers Pure CBD Oil Drops, which one can ingest by putting it under the tongue or mixing it with a beverage. We guarantee high-quality ingredients as we only use lab-tested full-spectrum CBD oil, organic MCT oil, and hand-selected dried medical herbs. Worry no more about chronic pain, anxiety, and getting a good night's sleep. You can also use it as a refill for your old vape cartridge.

CBD Salves

CBD has regenerative properties that can help with chronic conditions, such as eczema. It also helps speed up the healing process for cuts, scars, or stretch marks. All you have to do is apply the salve twice a day and let it do its job.

CBD Massage Oil

Gone are the days when you have to endure pain and stress. Tiva Botanicals' Pain-relieving premium CBD Massage Oil incorporates the beneficial properties of CBD and the relieving components of various essential oils, promising pain management and faster recovery. The Stress-relieving premium CBD Massage Oil infuses CBD oil with the calming effects of essential oils, allowing you to relax your mind and body.

CBD Bath Blends

Detoxify your body while relieving stress and aches with our CBD Bath Blends. Our products are allergen-free and cruelty-free. With the soothing effects of high-quality Epsom salt and the healing properties of essential oils, we came up with a Relaxing Bath Blend. Meanwhile, the Stimulating Bath Blend guarantees an uplifting experience that will rejuvenate your energy.

Understanding how beneficial CBD oil is, Tiva Botanicals came up with a line of products that incorporates this healing oil in other therapeutical ingredients.

