Tive & FourKites Partner to Deliver Industry Best ETAs and In-Transit Data to Customers

BOSTON and CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading supply chain visibility player Tive® and FourKites®, the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform for shippers, carriers and 3PLs, today announced a partnership to provide mutual customers with an integrated platform that combines all in-transit data — including location, market-leading estimated times of arrival (ETA), temperature, light exposure and more. By integrating data that goes beyond shipment visibility, the two platforms will provide their mutual customers with a better end-customer experience.

Increased shipments of consumer packaged goods (CPG), combined with an already-strained global supply chain, demand more meaningful insights to improve ETA, load integrity, and efficient mitigation of preventable delays and damage. Key insights, like location, temperature and light, have become critical, especially for big-box retailers, food shippers and logistics service providers. The Tive and FourKites partnership extends access to critical shipper data — including load location and condition — to ensure that more shipments arrive on time and in full (OTIF).

"Collaboration and open access to visibility data benefits everyone in the supply chain," said Tive CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni. "Tive trackers are deployed on shipments worldwide, which means insightful data on carrier and route performance is growing every second of the day. We are excited to partner with FourKites, the visibility market leader in the Food, Beverage, and CPG industries, among others, where the condition of an in-transit load is paramount. I'm proud to partner with FourKites to bring the industry-best ETA to Tive customers."

The Open Visibility Network partnership and integration will combine FourKites' capabilities with Tive's real-time in-transit load sensing data to deliver immediate value to the global supply chain. Tive's Solo 5G trackers stream temperature, light, shock and other critical real-time load sensing data to the Tive Data Cloud. FourKites' connectivity to telematics and GPS providers, coupled with its market-leading machine learning-based ETA engine provides a true depiction of when freight will arrive. In combination, mutual customers will have deep visibility into all loads and be able to improve their end-customer experience.



Last year, FourKites released its next-generation yard management platform — Dynamic Yard — which is the first solution to incorporate real-time in-transit data with in-yard freight to provide true visibility from point of origin to final destination. FourKites plans to integrate Tive's capabilities into the Dynamic Yard platform, as well, to give customers an unprecedented advantage by enabling them to identify temperature excursions; know precisely when the doors of a load are opened at the dock; and prioritize yard movements that reflect the actual condition of inbound and outbound shipments.



"In 2021, supply chains will continue to be tested," said FourKites CEO and Founder Mathew Elenjickal. "At FourKites, we believe that best-in-class ETA is critical to detecting downstream disruptions. Together with Tive, our mutual customers will be able to pinpoint expected delivery times to their docks with even greater accuracy; keep close tabs on their shipments to monitor for theft; make necessary adjustments to keep goods moving; and keep their yards running efficiently."



About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com.



About FourKites

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and strengthen end-customer relationships. FourKites' network spans millions of GPS/ELD devices in 176+ countries and covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, air, intermodal, courier and parcel, and extends real-time visibility into the yard. FourKites has 1 million loads and over $100 billion in freight under management at any given time. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security. For more information, visit www.fourkites.com.

