Tive Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 & ISO 27001 Certification

These certifications ensure security mitigation processes and Information Security Management System (ISMS) compliance of the Tive cloud application

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced that the company has undergone a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination, resulting in a CPA's report stating that management of Tive maintained eﬀective controls over the security of the Tive cloud application. Simultaneously, Tive announced that the company has achieved certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2013—an internationally recognized standard of requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

"The SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications demonstrate that we have the appropriate controls in place to reduce and mitigate risks related to information security," said Lennon Acosta, Senior Director of Software at Tive. "We value our customers' trust, and showing them that we take security seriously is a crucial part in earning that trust."

A SOC 2 report is an internal control report on the services provided by an organization to its customers—and provides valuable information that existing and potential customers need to assess, and to address, the risks associated with an outsourced service.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 mandates numerous controls for the establishment, operation, monitoring, maintenance, and continual improvement of an ISMS, certifying that an organization has deep-rooted methodologies for business, people, and IT processes, along with an established framework to help identify, manage, and reduce risks surrounding information security.

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage, and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

