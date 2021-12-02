Tive and BlueBox Systems join forces to create new standards in tracking air freight shipments

Tive's real-time visibility solution provides shippers, 3PLs, 4PLs and logistics services providers with real-time, hyper-accurate location and condition of their shipments. Data from Tive's multi-sensor 5G Solo trackers streams to Tive's platform - or can be integrated with a host of TMS and visibility platforms via API and webhooks, making this partnership a seamless choice for joint customers.

"The next generation of in-transit visibility is adding more ways to deliver meaningful data in real-time, so logistics professionals can actively manage shipments and eliminate delays and damage," said Krenar Komoni, Founder and CEO, Tive. "Hyper-accurate location and condition are a cornerstone - and together with BlueBox we are creating a new industry standard in saving air freight loads."

"For us, Tive is one of the most important drivers in the digitalization of logistics," said Martin Schulze , CEO, BlueBox Systems. "With their monitoring and tracking solutions, they already offer the market a portfolio of both innovative and future-oriented solutions. So, it is logical for us to enter a partnership with Tive and jointly develop value for our customers."

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

About BlueBox Systems

BlueBox Systems makes it possible to monitor airfreight in real time. What was previously a black box, now becomes transparent. The individual stops of air freight while in transit to its destination can be tracked in real time. The shipper knows where the shipment is and can provide information about the estimated time of delivery at any time. Recipients can take care of further scheduling in advance, avoiding costly delays and damage.

