Tive and Hwy Haul partner to help shippers prevent delays and damage of their perishable loads

BOSTON and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading in-transit visibility provider Tive and Hwy Haul, a leading digital freight platform for fresh produce, announced a strategic partnership today aimed at eliminating shipping delays and damage in fresh fruit and produce supply chains.

Hwy Haul is a next-generation digital freight platform for shippers of fresh produce. It connects shippers (farmers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers) directly with truckers by eliminating intermediary friction, introducing end-to-end digital applications and building advanced cold chain compliance. The goal is to deliver freshness to your doorstep, reduce wastage during transportation and create a future for sustainable growth for all stakeholders.

Tive's real-time visibility solution provides shippers, 3PLs, 4PLs and logistics services providers with real-time, hyper-accurate location and condition of their shipments. Data from Tive's multi-sensor 5G Solo trackers is streamed to Tive's platform - or can be integrated with a host of visibility platforms via API and webhooks, making this partnership a seamless choice for joint customers.

According to Food Safety Tech, a digital community for food industry professionals, "Transport losses in a fresh food cold chain are primarily related to temperature and humidity excursions, caused by delayed/improper cooling or refrigeration equipment failure. The biggest problem is not always the lack of data, but rather the lack of timely data that can be used to correct anomalies in time to prevent spoilage." This is where using robust in-transit visibility solutions to capture data and trigger alerts in real-time can add tremendous value.

"The next generation of in-transit visibility is adding more ways to deliver meaningful data in real-time, so logistics professionals can actively manage shipments and prevent damage and prevent their loads from being rejected," said Krenar Komoni, Founder and CEO, Tive. "Hyper-accurate location and condition is a cornerstone - and together with Hwy Haul's digital freight platform - we are creating a new industry standard in saving perishables loads."

"At Hwy Haul, we are reimagining the future supply chain of fresh produce. Our partnership with Tive gets us closer to our mission of eliminating food wastage during transportation. We are excited and looking forward to moving the needle north on our OTIF - on time and in full metric," said Syed Aman, Co-Founder and CEO, Hwy Haul.

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

Founded in 2018, Hwy Haul combines cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and optimization algorithms to connect loads of fresh produce with carriers across North America. Its customers include an expanding roster of growers, distributors, and retailers, including Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at: https://www.hwyhaul.com

