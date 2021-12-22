Tive and Shipware Reduce Costly Loss, Delays, and Damage throughout Customers' Supply Chains

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, a leading real-time in-transit visibility provider, has partnered with Shipware, a leading provider of audit and consulting services guaranteed to reduce shipping costs for shippers and third-party logistics providers with no disruption to current operations. By bringing real-time, hyper-accurate location and condition data and real-time alerts into Shipware's suite of cost-saving solutions, Tive and Shipware will provide mutual customers with enhanced cost reduction and loss prevention solutions across the entire supply chain.

Logistics professionals face the challenge of optimizing operational efficiency while reducing overhead to build increased resiliency throughout their supply chains. Shipware offers customers end-to-end analysis and recommendations of best-in-class solutions, guaranteed to reduce parcel and LTL shipping costs by 10 to 30%. Tive's tracking solution allows shippers to monitor the location and condition of their shipments in real time to proactively mitigate unexpected excursions, delays, or harmful environmental conditions, resulting in reduced product loss, damage, and demurrage charges.

"We are always looking for ways to add additional value to our client's entire supply chain. Tive helps fill an important role in the tracking and visibility of OTR shipments to ensure goods and products make it to the final destination. This has become more and more important with the current state of global supply chains to prevent massive loss or theft of goods and provide realistic delivery times to customers," said Rob Martinex, DLP, Founder and co-CEO of Shipware. "Combined with Shipware's services for parcel and LTL delivery in the domestic US, Tive and Shipware together provide holistic tracking of an organization's supply chain."

"Tive is committed to seeing that customers' shipments are delivered on time and in full. As we expand to LTL and parcel shipments, it was natural to partner with Shipware, which is focused on operational efficiency and reducing costs associated with loss and damage," said Tive CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni. "We look forward to contributing real-time data to Shipware's set of cost-saving solutions and providing superior service to our shared customers through this partnership."

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

About Shipware

Shipware delivers volume parcel and LTL shippers intelligent and innovative distribution solutions and strategies. Whether you ship with FedEx, UPS, USPS or regional carriers, our services are guaranteed to reduce your parcel and LTL shipping costs by 10-30% with no disruption to current operations. Shipware offers superior audit and consulting services to generate bottom-line savings quickly. Our comprehensive solution suite includes Distribution Spend Analysis, Carrier Contract Negotiation, Modal Optimization, Parcel and LTL Invoice Auditing, Logistics Efficiency Metrics Reporting, and Data Processing & Licensing.

Media contacts:

Tive:

Jim Waters

[email protected]

Shipware:

Billy Farrell

[email protected]

SOURCE Tive, Inc.