Tive and Transporeon join forces to improve integrated global first-mile to final-mile visibility

BOSTON and ULM, Germany, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive , a leading real-time in-transit visibility provider, has partnered with Transporeon , a leading digital freight platform that powers the largest global freight network of 1,200 shippers, 100 retailers and 120,000 logistic service providers and carriers with its real-time visibility solution Sixfold. By integrating data and insights beyond shipment location and condition, the new partnership will provide mutual customers with insights that deliver a better end-customer experience through a single source where appropriate.

Logistics professionals are demanding next-generation actionable insights to manage their customers' growing expectations actively. This partnership enables shared efficiencies for all logistics partners in all supply chains and reduces time to visibility for customers across the globe. Transporeon's extensive data set and AI-driven platform allows all network users to optimize processes through each transportation cycle continually. With Sixfold, Transporeon already offers a powerful telematics-based real-time visibility solution which has been recognized by Gartner as a challenger in RTTVP solutions. Sixfold is prepared for collaboration via its Open Visibility API.

"Increasing collaboration among supply chain solutions providers is pivotal for the future efficiency and sustainability of in-transit visibility," said Stephan Sieber, CEO, Transporeon. "We are excited about our partnership with Tive and are looking forward to joining other leading supply chain insights providers to propel innovation and vastly improve end-customer experiences."

"Working in collaboration in supply chain visibility is what we strive for every day here at Tive," said Tive CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni. "Combining all aspects of real-time shipment data, customers everywhere get real-time information on what is happening with their shipments. We are excited for Transporeon to join this powerful partnership to help make global supply chains more efficient."

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

About Transporeon

Transporeon's goal is to bring transportation in sync with the world. Our cloud-based transportation sourcing and management platform powers the most experienced network of shippers, suppliers, retailers, goods recipients, and carriers globally. Founded in 2000, we help our 1,300+ active global shippers and our 120,000+ carriers transport goods more efficiently and sustainably than ever before. In addition to our core Transporeon Execution Solutions, procurement, and market intelligence solutions, we also offer Real-Time visibility with Sixfold and payment services with ControlPay. Combining this deep industry knowledge with technical expertise can provide a holistic approach to transport management.

SOURCE Tive, Inc.

