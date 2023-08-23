Tive Announces New White Paper: "Digitizing the Dinner Plate: Leveraging Technology for Enhanced Food Traceability & End-to-End, Real-Time Shipment Visibility"

Revolutionizing the Food Industry through Transparent Traceability & Real-Time Visibility

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions, has released a compelling and revealing new white paper focusing on leveraging technology for expanded food traceability. "Digitizing the Dinner Plate: Leveraging Technology for Enhanced Food Traceability & End-to-End Real-Time Shipment Visibility" examines ways in which the food industry is heading toward a new reality, one in which every bite of every meal tells a story—a transparent, totally traceable tale from farm to fork.

Food shippers and retailers are not just adopting cool gadgets—they are helping reinvent the food supply chain as they tackle pressing demands for more transparency and stringent safety measures. This comprehensive white paper presents a visionary outlook on the future of food, in which consumers can gain unprecedented insight into the journey their meals take from the field to their dinner table.

Featuring contributions from GS1, an information standards organization and UPC barcode pioneer, this paper also spotlights real-world examples of organizations that are already sprinting toward this transparent and traceable future. From farm cooperatives to multinational corporations, companies are adopting innovative solutions to ensure the safety, quality, and authenticity of their products.

One such company is Sun-Glo of Idaho, an industry leader known for consistent quality and outstanding customer service. Since 1999, Sun-Glo has been solely owned by the Crapo family, who have been producing Idaho potatoes for four generations, and their modern facility has the capacity to ship more than 500 million pounds of potatoes nationwide each season.

Sun-Glo uses Tive to gain instant access to real-time shipping data, which enables the Sun-Glo team to act quickly to fix potential issues—and their customers are thrilled to have visibility into their shipments. Customer satisfaction is extremely important to Sun-Glo, and the enhanced level of visibility provided by Tive makes the company stand out as a preferred potato supplier.

The white paper also examines key trends and developments that are propelling the food industry toward this transparent future, including:

The benefits and impact of digital transformation

The importance of integration

How to overcome implementation challenges

Why educating stakeholders and getting buy in is critical to success

"In a rapidly-evolving world where consumers demand greater transparency and accountability, the food industry is undergoing a profound digital transformation," said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO & Founder. "This research explores how advanced technologies are revolutionizing the way food is sourced, transported, and consumed—and showcases the strides that industry leaders are making to bring about a new era of end-to-end traceability and real-time visibility."

Tive continues to be at the forefront of shipment visibility innovation, and this white paper serves as a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to driving positive change and shaping the future of the food industry. The full white paper is available for download on the Tive website.

