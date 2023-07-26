Tive Celebrates Continued Momentum in the First Half of 2023

Technological advancements enable multimodal, multi-leg, real-time shipment visibility; five industry awards; and a 104% increase in returned/recycled trackers, promoting sustainability

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions, today announced exceptional growth in the first half of 2023 as the company continues their quest to provide critical end-to-end shipment visibility to customers around the world.

Tive achieved the following milestones in the first half 2023:

Another record-breaking quarter with more than 50% year-over-year bookings growth

Tive added more than 125 new customers from across the globe, and saw a 157% year-over-year increase in opportunities to the existing customer base

Strong headwinds in the Latin America region, which experienced 291% year-over-year bookings growth

63% growth in trackers shipped when compared to the first half of 2022

Close to one-third of all active shipments are now being managed by Tive's 24/7 Live Monitoring managed services team; this team of logistics experts currently resolves tens of thousands of excursion alerts on behalf of customers—allowing them to free up resources for more strategic endeavors

As a direct result of Tive's Get Green Program which focuses on improving global supply chain sustainability, a large portion of trackers were returned to Tive for recycling in the first half of 2023—resulting in a 104% increase year-over-year

Multi-leg shipments are also on the rise, accounting for 21% of all shipments in June 2023—up from 10% in June 2022. Moreover, Tive achieved 58% year-over-year growth in product usage, as measured by trackers actively in motion.

Tive continued its high-velocity pace of innovation , adding more than two dozen key features to expand the functionality of Tive's trackers and the cloud platform. Noteworthy additions include the ability to:

Create customized inbound alerts to automatically notify users of incoming shipments

Update tracker firmware to the latest version from directly within the Tive platform

Get all members of a team up and running quickly using new self-guided onboarding tools

Access context-sensitive help resources directly in the Tive platform to easily find relevant information that aligns with a user's current platform activity

Configure detailed sensitivity levels for light and shock alerts, enabling each company to specify specific thresholds to protect their cargo and manage excursions more effectively

Industry recognition has been a big story for Tive in the first half of 2023, as the company continued to receive awards from the following industry insiders:

"The extraordinary precision of our tracking devices, capturing real-time location and condition data, unlocks a new level of end-to-end visibility and intelligence that surpasses all others in the industry. It is this unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership that has propelled our company's remarkable growth in the first half of 2023," said Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive. "As we forge ahead, expanding our operations and introducing groundbreaking products, our solutions and services have become an essential foundation throughout the industry. With great anticipation, Tive will continue to eagerly embrace the dawn of a new era in end-to-end supply chain visibility—transforming industries worldwide."

Tive also recently announced technological advancements that enable global, real-time multimodal and multi-leg end-to-end shipment visibility—including over-the-road (OTR), rail, ocean, and air coverage. Tive customers now have a clear, end-to-end view into the location and condition of their shipments regardless of the mode of transportation. This unprecedented level of visibility shows Tive's customers where their shipments are, enables them to monitor what condition they are in, and allows them to take immediate action at any point in a shipment's journey.

Tive's end-to-end visibility capabilities are made possible by innovations in its real-time Solo 5G trackers, cloud-based platform, and an open Application Programming Interface (API), which makes it easy for customers to connect their existing transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), or other Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions to the Tive platform.

More recently, the company announced reduced pricing for the revolutionary Tive Tag —a reusable, cloud-enabled temperature logger in the form of a thin, flexible shipping label. The Tag tracks the temperature of perishable shipments from point of origin to point of delivery, contains a non-lithium battery that lasts up to one year, and is designed to be reused. Providing an end-to-end compliance audit trail, Tive Tag is fully air freight safe, and supports Environmental, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) initiatives with minimal electronic waste. Recent technological advancements in the Tive Tag include the introduction of a thin battery—printed directly onto the Tag—and a fully-automated manufacturing process. The company also released a new and improved Tive Tag mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices, and has expanded its list of approved air carriers.

"In this modern age of interwoven supply chains and cross-border transactions, the key to unlocking truly harmonious global trade lies in the seamless tracking of multimodal, multi-leg international shipments," Komoni continued. "By providing end-to-end, real-time insight into the location and condition of all shipments, Tive empowers businesses to achieve true operating leverage, reduce waste and drive sustainability efforts, and ultimately delight customers with an unprecedented level of transparency and visibility."

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

