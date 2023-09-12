Tive Celebrates Two Industry Awards: SupplyChainBrain's "100 Great Supply Chain Partners" & Inbound Logistics' "Green Supply Chain Partners" Awards

Accolades serve as testament to Tive's dedication to excellence and its ongoing mission to reshape the future of supply chain logistics

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions, is proud to announce its recent triumph in receiving not one, but two prestigious industry accolades: SupplyChainBrain's "100 Great Supply Chain Partners" award as well as an Inbound Logistics "Green Supply Chain Partners" award. These recognitions underscore Tive's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing supply chain logistics while championing sustainability and efficiency.

SupplyChainBrain's "100 Great Supply Chain Partners" award showcases Tive's dedication to forging strong partnerships and delivering value to its customers. Tive's innovative technology empowers companies to gain real-time, end-to-end insights into their supply chains—enabling them to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.

The "Green Supply Chain Partners" recognition acknowledges Tive's proactive efforts to promote sustainability within the supply chain industry. Tive's solutions enable businesses to reduce waste, lower their carbon footprint, and make environmentally responsible decisions. In 2021, Tive introduced a focused initiative—the "Get Green" program—aimed at driving supply chain sustainability. As a direct result of this program, a large portion of trackers were returned to Tive for recycling in the first half of 2023—resulting in a 104% increase year-over-year.

The Get Green program has two prongs. One prong focuses on a tracker rebate program to incentivize customers to return Tive trackers for refurbishment and repurposing, and the other prong focuses on steps dedicated to reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions—while also helping customers discover areas where they can reduce emissions through enhanced shipment visibility.

Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive, expressed his gratitude for these honors, stating, "Winning these two prestigious industry awards is a momentous achievement for Tive. These accolades validate our team's tireless dedication to transforming the supply chain landscape and advancing sustainability goals. We are truly honored to be recognized by industry leaders."

Komoni further elaborated on the significance of these awards within the rapidly-growing real-time visibility and supply chain logistics industry, saying, "These awards underscore our position as a trusted partner for companies seeking to navigate the complexities of modern supply chains. In an era where real-time visibility and sustainability are paramount, Tive remains committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive while minimizing their environmental impact."

For more information about Tive and its real-time visibility solutions, please visit the Tive website.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

Press Contact:

Steve Bonadio

[email protected]

SOURCE Tive