Tive CEO & Founder Krenar Komoni Named Finalist for the 2023 Barry M. Portnoy Immigrant Entrepreneur Award

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions, is proud to announce that its CEO and Founder, Krenar Komoni, was named a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Barry M. Portnoy Immigrant Entrepreneur Award.

The Barry M. Portnoy Immigrant Entrepreneur Award recognizes outstanding contributions by immigrant entrepreneurs to the American economy and society. Komoni's nomination reflects not only his personal achievements, but also the success and growth of Tive as a leading player in the supply chain and logistics technology sector.

As the visionary behind Tive, Komoni has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to transforming the global supply chain landscape. Under his leadership, Tive has pioneered cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to achieve unprecedented levels of visibility and control over their supply chains—ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and driving down costs, enabling logistics service providers to enhance their visibility offerings to their customers, and ensuring end-customer satisfaction.

Komoni has been developing breakthrough ideas in data analytics, logistics, and electronics design since his early years in Kosovo. Komoni founded Tive in 2015 after watching his father-in-law (also an immigrant from Albania), who owns a trucking company, spend hours on the phone trying to track down the status of his truck drivers. Komoni became determined to help both shippers and logistics service providers gain in-transit, real-time visibility into shipments—whether on a truck, train, plane, ship, or any other mode of transportation.

Komoni hasn't forgotten his roots. Creating jobs—and elevating the people of Kosovo—is near and dear to him. As a member of the Albanian diaspora, he is constantly looking for new ways to positively impact communities back home. In 2021, Tive—with Komoni spearheading the initiative—opened a brand-new office in Kosovo. There are now nearly 70 employees in that office, and it is rapidly growing.

"I am honored to be named a finalist for the Barry M. Portnoy Immigrant Entrepreneur Award," said Krenar Komoni. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Tive team—in Massachusetts and around the globe. We are committed to driving innovation in the supply chain and logistics industry and making a positive impact on businesses and people around the world."

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

