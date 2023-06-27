Tive Named a Food Shippers of America "Top Food Chain Technology" 2023 Award Winner

Recognizing Outstanding Food Transportation, Logistics, Distribution, & Supply Chain Management Technologies

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2023 "Top Food Chain Technology" by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America (FSA). Tive's innovative real-time trackers, cloud platform, and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) provide an unprecedented level of live insight into where shipments are—and what condition they are in.

This award program highlights technology platforms, applications, and the innovators that create them in an effort to help food shippers be more aware of all options available to them. Hundreds of global brands use Tive every day to mitigate in-transit shipment issues, assure on-time and in-full deliveries, and improve the customer experience. Tive empowers perishable shippers to quickly monitor the location, temperature, and humidity of their shipments in real time—and to use that valuable data to proactively resolve issues and minimize product loss.

"I am immensely proud of our team's dedication and innovation in the field of food shipping technology. Being named a 'Top Food Chain Technology' award winner is a testament to the benefits that Tive brings to all perishable shippers," says Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive. "This recognition underscores our commitment to helping our customers make informed decisions, minimize waste, and deliver the highest quality products to consumers worldwide."

A complete list of the 2023 FSA Top Food Chain Technology winners can be found here.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility solutions. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

