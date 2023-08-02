Tive Nominated for U.S. Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence

Recognized for their dedication to empowering women in Kosovo, Tive's coding programs for women strengthen Kosovo's economy and promote greater diversity, equity & inclusion

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions, today announced that the company has been nominated for a U.S. Department of State "Award for Corporate Excellence." The Secretary of State's annual award recognizes and honors U.S. companies that uphold high standards as responsible members of their communities—and represent American values in the way they do business in their overseas operations in line with international best practices, such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.

Tive is specifically being recognized for their dedication to women's economic empowerment in Kosovo. Tive has had a longstanding presence and commitment to the community in Kosovo, and has provided 100% scholarships for women in Information & Communications Technology by sponsoring professional training for software engineering with the American Academy "Coding Dojo," offering paid internship work for students, and including the possibility of joining Tive.

Innovation Center Kosovo (ICK) and Tive have also co-hosted several community events—including workshops, conferences, and events to promote startup businesses. This is a new cooperation initiative of ICK with startup companies and leading corporations in the ICT sector—with the aim of training and employing young people, as well as strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem throughout the country.

Nominations for this award are put forward by Chiefs of Mission of U.S. embassies and consulates, for the work of a U.S. company in a particular country. Finalists and winners are chosen by a selection committee composed of senior U.S. government officials.

"We are deeply honored to be nominated for the U.S. Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence. This nomination underscores our dedication to fostering gender equality and diversity within the tech industry in Kosovo and beyond," said Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive—and a native of Kosovo. "By partnering with organizations such as the American Academy's Coding Dojo and Innovation Center Kosovo, we seek to build a strong, inclusive ecosystem where young people—and especially women—are equipped with the tools and opportunities needed to innovate, contribute, and thrive."

