Tive Shares Strategies for Improving Product Traceability While Thwarting Cargo Theft at FreightWaves Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, TN

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions, is proud to announce its broad participation at the FreightWaves Future of Freight Festival (F3). This annual event unites experts, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, educators, and more to discuss the key factors impacting freight markets—and the latest trends pushing the industry forward.

Tive team members will be on hand at Booth T3 to discuss the specific visibility challenges faced by companies across industries. They will also share how cost-effective Tive trackers monitor the real-time location and condition of valuable freight—empowering immediate action to minimize waste and spoilage, reduce theft, and improve customer satisfaction.

On Tuesday, November 7, Richie Daigle—Enterprise Account Executive at Tive—and Michael Caney—Chief Commercial Officer at Highway—will deliver a fireside chat entitled: "Is Your Freight Secure? A Discussion about Security Risks in Today's Market." These industry experts will spotlight how breakthroughs in technology are enabling companies to improve operations and save shipments—by relying only on vetted, trusted shippers and by maintaining constant in-transit location and condition visibility. This event will be held on the FWTV stage at 12:00 pm.

Later in the day on Tuesday, November 7, Team Tive will again take the stage to discuss how real-time shipping alerts can help shippers detect and prevent theft. Richie Daigle will be joined by Tive's Pritesh Parekh, Solutions Consultant, as they show how Tive trackers contain sensors that detect light excursions—and how the Tive cloud platform sends users immediate notifications so they can stop problems and potential theft events in their tracks. This demo is scheduled for 1:55 pm on the General Sessions Stage.

"We are thrilled to be part of the FreightWaves Future of Freight festival because it is a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries who share our passion for shaping the future of freight," says Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive. "Together, we can chart a path towards a more efficient, sustainable, and technologically-advanced freight ecosystem—and we can't wait to be a part of these transformative conversations."

To learn more about how Tive helps thwart cargo theft, please download this free report: " Cyber Scams & High-Tech Heists: Securing Freight in the Age of Strategic Cargo Theft ."

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

