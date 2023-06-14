Tive Wins Supply & Demand Chain Executive "Top Supply Chain Projects 2023" Award

Case Study Spotlights How Robinson Nursery Uses Tive to Monitor the Temperature of Delicate Shipments, Minimizing Product Damage & Improving Sustainability Efforts

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive has named Tive and Robinson Nursery as a winner of this year's "Top Supply Chain Projects" award. This prestigious award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain.

To be considered for this customer-centric award, Tive submitted a case study highlighting long-time customer Robinson Nursery —a second-generation, family-owned wholesale grower and distributor located in Oregon. The case study spotlights how Robinson Nursery uses Tive's real-time shipment location and temperature tracking to prevent costly root freezing—and to improve customer satisfaction.

As a grower and distributor of more than 200 varieties of shade and ornamental trees, Robinson Nursery understands the value of strict temperature control—throughout the supply chain. The company dispatches nearly 400 trucks a year with trees bound for destinations throughout the United States and Canada. Whether shipping a full truckload of trees worth between $50,000-$100,000 or a Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) shipment, the densely-packed plants must be kept in a temperature-controlled environment—from 30°F to 40°F—to prevent their bare roots from flash freezing.

With Tive, Robinson Nursery is able to quickly and easily monitor the location, temperature, and humidity of their shipments in real time—and can use that valuable data to proactively identify and resolve issues before delivery times are impacted. This high level of visibility also enables Robinson Nursery to reduce waste and optimize inventory management.

"Tive has been a game changer for us: temperature is critically important for all our products, and Tive gives us full visibility into our shipments—from start to finish," says Josh Robinson, Co-Owner of Robinson Nursery. "Our customers also have the ability to track their shipments—which is a big value-added facet that wasn't previously available. We look forward to continuing to work with Tive to further improve our supply chain operations down the road."

"I am thrilled that our work with Robinson Nursery has been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as a top IT project for 2023," says Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive. "By leveraging our cutting-edge, real-time tracking technology to monitor temperature and location, Robinson Nursery is able to assure that their expensive trees arrive in pristine condition, and they exceed customer expectations—every time."

To view the complete list of winners, please visit https://sdce.me/av7r0h .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility solutions. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

Press Contact:

Charlie Pesti

[email protected]

SOURCE Tive, Inc.