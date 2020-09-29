Tivic Health Announces Issuance of Four Patents for ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief
Patents Cover ClearUP's Interface, Device and Features For Comfort, Effectiveness, Ergonomics
Sep 29, 2020, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health® Systems Inc., a leading bioelectronics medical device company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued four patents for ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief that cover the device, its interface and a number of features that allow it to be comfortable, effective and ergonomic. The company has an additional 14 patents pending in the U.S and abroad.
"Receiving these issued patents that cover current and future product development is an important milestone for the company," said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. "Our four U.S. patents in combination with an additional 14 patents pending allow us to expand our intellectual property portfolio and scale our business commercialization in the U.S. and abroad. We are committed to leading the new wave of non-invasive, safe and drug-free devices designed for consumers with chronic medical conditions."
The four patents issued for ClearUP address device specifications, comfort features, device performance during treatment, and future product developments. The following patents have been issued to Tivic Health for ClearUP:
- Sinus Treatment Device with Adaptive Circuit, US 10625076
- Sinus Treatment Device with Enhanced Tip, US 10596374
- Adaptive Trigger for a Microcurrent Stimulation Device, US 10537738
- Treatment Device including Wireless Interface and User Application, US 10576280
About ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief
Clinically proven, FDA cleared and CE Mark, ClearUP is a small handheld sinus device that has no chemical side effects and is available over-the-counter without a prescription to help millions of allergy sufferers manage their sinus pain. ClearUP is a unique sinus pain machine, it uses gentle microcurrent waveforms to reduce sinus pain and is an example of bioelectronics, an emerging form of drug-free, non-invasive medicine to treat chronic conditions.
For more information and discounts: https://buyclearUP.com
Priced at $149 MSRP ClearUP can be purchased at Amazon, BestBuy.com, Walgreens.com, Sharper Image, Hammacher Schlemmer, Brookstone and https://tivichealth.com
About Tivic Health
Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global bioelectronics industry that is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products that treat chronic diseases and conditions and empower people to improve their health and quality of life. ClearUP has received awards from: Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Awards, Last Gadget Standing CES 2020, Digital Trends Best Health Gadgets CES 2020, TIME's 2019 Best Inventions and CES 2020 Innovation Honoree Award. @TivicHealth
