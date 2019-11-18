Tivic Health CEO Jennifer Ernst To Present At MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health™ Systems Inc., a commercial phase bioelectronic company, will present at the MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit San Francisco 2019 Conference, taking place November 18-19 at the Hyatt Regency in Burlingame. The Innovation Summit will feature presentations by more than 30 medtech start-ups showcasing their latest innovations along with a conference program highlighting today's thriving global medical device ecosystem.

In her presentation, Ernst will focus on bioelectronics, an emerging form of drug-free, non-invasive medicine that uses low-level electrical stimulation, or neuromodulation, to treat chronic conditions and diseases. She will also discuss the company's successful September launch of ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief, an FDA cleared, over-the-counter device that treats sinus pain due to allergic rhinitis – seasonal and year-round allergies.

"I'm delighted to be participating in the Innovation Summit with a distinguished group of new companies all focused on developing next generation medical devices," said Ernst. "Innovative advances in neuromodulation devices, including sensing, novel waveforms, and personalization are enhancing efficacy and accelerating the integration of neuromodulation therapies in medicine. Our team is dedicated to providing readily accessible, at-home solutions to treat chronic diseases and conditions."

About ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief

To use ClearUP glide it along your outer cheek, nose and brow bone and it emits low-level electrical stimulation, microcurrent, to the underlying sinus nerve fibers. ClearUP automatically guides the user to the most optimal treatment points with a light and vibration system. As it vibrates, the ClearUP unit targets the sinus nerve fibers and emits a proprietary waveform designed for use exclusively for the sinuses. Priced at $149, ClearUP is available at Amazon, https://tivichealth.com and online at Best Buy, CVS and Walgreens sometime in November.

About Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a bioelectronic device company dedicated to developing microcurrent therapy solutions for chronic diseases and conditions. Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global neuromodulation industry and is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products and empowering people to improve their health and quality of life. @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth

