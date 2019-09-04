Tivic Health Heads to American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy and American Rhinologic Society Events in New Orleans, September 13-15

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health™ Systems Inc., a commercial phase bioelectronic company, will be exhibiting ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief, a game-changing treatment for sinus pain, at the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy (AAOA) and American Rhinologic Society (ARS) Annual Meetings in New Orleans, Sept 13-15.

Tivic Health will exhibit at AAOA booth #270 and at ARS booth #104 where they will demonstrate ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief, an example of bioelectronics, an emerging form of drug-free, non-invasive medicine that uses neuromodulation to treat chronic conditions such as allergy-related sinus pain.

"It's important for any efficacious, novel innovation, such as ClearUP, to have a presence at physician-attended medical conferences," said Dr. Subinoy Das, chief medical officer at Tivic Health. "We are seeing multiple new bioelectronic devices advance the delivery of healthcare for patients with chronic conditions. Our team is looking forward to meeting with ear, nose and throat specialists, and allergist-immunologists, who treat the more than 40 million Americans with allergic rhinitis. In real-time, physicians will be able to try the ClearUP device and see how this non-invasive and drug-free device can help their patients with the ever-challenging symptom of sinus pain."

About ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief

Clinically proven and FDA cleared, ClearUP harnesses the power of neuromodulation and provides consumers with a sinus pain solution that has no chemical side effects, is simple and convenient to use and can supplement one's regular sinus regimen. ClearUP is the only product on the market that relieves allergy-related sinus pain using gentle microcurrent waveforms. A drug-free, handheld device ClearUP emits low-level electrical stimulation to the underlying sinus nerve fibers of the outer cheek, nose and brow bone. It will be available for purchase over-the-counter at tivichealth.com beginning September 16 for $149 and later in the fall on Amazon.

About Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a bioelectronic device company dedicated to developing microcurrent therapy solutions for chronic diseases and conditions. Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global neuromodulation industry and is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products and empowering people to improve their health and quality of life. Visit tivichealth.com @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth

