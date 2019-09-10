Tivic Health's ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief Named Finalist At Health 2.0 Annual Launch! Competition

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health™ Systems Inc. today announced that, ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief, a game-changing treatment for sinus pain due to allergic rhinitis, has been named a finalist at the Health 2.0 Annual Launch! competition. Health 2.0 will take place September 16-18 at Santa Clara Convention Center and the Launch! competition will take place on Wednesday afternoon, September 18.

Launch! is a Health 2.0 original program that selects eight new companies to debut their health tech innovation on stage. Over the past 11 years, Health 2.0 has debuted over 120 companies to the ecosystem.

ClearUP, a small, hand-held device for home use, is the first sinus treatment that uses gentle microcurrent waveforms to reduce allergy-related sinus pain. Forty to 60 million Americans suffer from allergic rhinitis and over 90 percent report sinus pain.

Tivic Health received Class II medical device clearance for ClearUP from the FDA in January 2019. Clinically proven and priced at $149, ClearUP will be available for purchase over-the-counter at www.tivichealth.com beginning September 16 and at Amazon on September 30.

"We are looking forward to demonstrating ClearUP at Launch! and discussing the benefits that bioelectronic medicine is having on the delivery of health care services to patients with chronic conditions," said Jennifer Ernst, CEO and co-founder of Tivic Health. "ClearUP uses the power of neuromodulation to deliver a drug free treatment for sinus pain without chemical side effects."

About ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief

ClearUP is the only solution on the market that relieves allergy-related sinus pain using gentle microcurrent waveforms. Using neuromodulation ClearUP works with the body's natural electricity and delivers a proprietary microcurrent waveform that stimulates sinus nerve fibers under the skin as the user glides ClearUP around their cheek, nose and brow bone. Low-level electrical stimulation of the sinus nerve fibers has been known to alleviate pain and pressure sensations and result in smaller blood vessel diameter and reduced edema (swelling). Allergy sufferers can relieve sinus pain in one five-minute treatment.

About Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a bioelectronic device company dedicated to developing microcurrent therapy solutions for chronic diseases and conditions. Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global neuromodulation industry and is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products and empowering people to improve their health and quality of life. Visit www.tivichealth.com @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth

