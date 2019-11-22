Tivic Health's ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief Named To TIME'S List Of The 100 Best Inventions Of 2019

To assemble the 2019 TIME Best Inventions list, TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. Each contender was then evaluated on key factors, including originality, effectiveness, ambition and influence. The result: 100 groundbreaking inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible. The December 2 / December 9 double issue of TIME goes on sale on Friday, November 22, 2019. See the full list here: time.com/bestinventions2019

ClearUP is a revolutionary healthcare innovation within the emerging category of bioelectronic medicine. It's the only drug-free, non-invasive device on the market that uses low-level electrical stimulation, or microcurrent waveform, to treat adults 18+ with allergic rhinitis. ClearUP empowers the 50 million U.S. allergy suffers with a quick and convenient over-the-counter solution to help manage and control allergy-related sinus pain anytime, anywhere at home, work or while travelling.

"We are honored to be selected as one of TIME's 2019 Best Inventions in healthcare and be among such distinguished and accomplished innovators," said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. "The bioelectronics industry is generating new non-drug therapies and this new class of devices represents an emerging vertical in healthcare that is currently in its infancy but is showing promise in addressing serious conditions including depression, chronic pain, Parkinson's, PTSD, Alzheimer's, diabetes and others. There is a plethora of new products just now getting clearance from the FDA and an explosion in this new area of medicine is beginning to happen."

ClearUP is a game-changer, disrupting how we treat sinus pain

It's not another nasal spray, prescription pill or invasive nasal flush. ClearUP's state of the art technology emits low-level electrical stimulation called microcurrent to underlying sinus nerve fibers. Sinus sufferers and clinicians like ClearUP because it is 100% drug-free and has no chemical side effects. Just slowly glide ClearUP around your outer cheek, nose and brow bone for a quick five-minute treatment. Studies show that 74% experienced relief after one treatment that lasts up to six hours.

Priced at $149, ClearUP is available at Amazon, BestBuy.com, https://tivichealth.com and online at CVS and Walgreens later this month.

About Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a bioelectronic device company dedicated to developing microcurrent therapy solutions for chronic diseases and conditions. Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global neuromodulation industry and is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products and empowering people to improve their health and quality of life. @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth

