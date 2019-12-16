Tivity Health Announces Formation of New Scientific Advisory Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY), a leading provider of nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions, announces the launch of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The role of the Tivity Health SAB is to review and advise on product strategy and new product concepts to provide an objective, external perspective in the context of proven evidence, emerging research, and trends in nutrition, exercise and social sciences.

The Tivity Health SAB is comprised of eight experts in the fields of nutrition, obesity and weight loss, fitness and exercise, aging, social health, and precision medicine. Its members include former Nutrisystem SAB members Arthur Agatston, M.D.; Caroline Apovian, M.D., FACN, FACP, FTOS; Ted Kyle, RPh, MBA; and Jay Satz, Ph.D. who are joined by new board members Evan Forman, Ph.D.; Sandro Galea, M.D., MPH, DrPH; Chris Mason, Ph.D.; and Christine Rosenbloom, Ph.D., RDN, FAND.

"We are excited to announce the new Tivity Health Scientific Advisory Board, and we are grateful for their commitment to the Tivity Health mission," said Donato Tramuto, Chief Executive Officer, Tivity Health. "These distinguished professionals help us evolve our products and ensure that we are delivering highly impactful solutions to improve the health and vitality of our members and customers."

Tivity Health is actively addressing the social determinants of health, (SDOH) defined by the World Health Organization as the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age. With its family of healthy life-changing solutions, Tivity Health's goal is to transform the aging experience and reduce factors that lead to serious health issues and high medical costs; including chronic conditions, obesity, inactivity, social isolation, and loneliness.

The Tivity Health SAB will ensure product strategies and solutions to impact SDOH are supported by scientific evidence. They will also advise the company's research strategy and approaches to test and optimize product effectiveness and value.

The former Nutrisystem SAB was instrumental in the success of programs and products such as Turbo10, Lean13, Turbo13, and DNA Body Blueprint, as well as the development of the South Beach Diet program.

The new Tivity Health SAB has the expertise to ensure a strong scientific foundation for effective, differentiated products for healthy living and aging across all Tivity Health brands including SilverSneakers, Nutrisystem, South Beach Diet, and the recently announced Wisely Well, a new meal delivery program that will offer fully prepared meals to meet the dietary needs of older adults.

