Tivity Health Appoints Hill Ferguson as President and CEO

News provided by

Tivity Health, Inc.

06 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

Experienced healthcare and technology executive to lead company's next phase of growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health®, Inc., a leading provider of healthy lifestyle solutions including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, Burnalong® and WholeHealth Living®, announced today that its Board of Directors has named Hill Ferguson President and Chief Executive Officer. Ferguson has spent his career leading both large organizations and start-ups, bringing innovative, scalable solutions to market to address the evolving needs of consumers, health plans and employers.

Continue Reading
Hill Ferguson, President and CEO, Tivity Health
Hill Ferguson, President and CEO, Tivity Health

Stone Point Capital, which acquired Tivity Health in 2022, launched an executive search in March to identify a CEO who will sustain Tivity Health's growth, maximize expansion opportunities, and continue to diversify the business.

"With Hill we have an innovative leader who will ensure that we continue to deliver world class solutions for our clients and partners and achieve new pathways for growth," said Chuck Davis, Chairman and CEO, Stone Point Capital. "Hill is a strong strategic and cultural fit who is passionate about healthcare innovation, product development and consumer experience, and we're excited to welcome him to Tivity Health."

Ferguson was previously CEO of Doctor On Demand where he led development of a next generation virtual care delivery platform, with a strong provider network utilized by employer and health plan partners. Under his leadership, the company experienced exponential growth and merged with Grand Rounds to form Included Health in 2021. Prior to that, Ferguson led consumer experience and product development at Paypal.

"Tivity Health has an exceptional mission and purpose, talented and passionate colleagues, and is a healthy, growing business," said Ferguson. "I'm honored to help create the next chapter for this organization, building on its strong foundation to continue to make a positive difference in the health and well-being of millions of Americans."

Ferguson will also serve on the Tivity Health Board of Directors.  

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment, condition-specific programming, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

Tivity Health Contact: Jill Meyer, [email protected]

SOURCE Tivity Health, Inc.

Also from this source

SilverSneakers to Support 2023 National Senior Games, Cheering on Senior Athletes who Embody Fitness and Healthy Aging

SilverSneakers Opens Nominations for 2023 Member of the Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.