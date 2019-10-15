Tivity Health Offers Premium Programming for SilverSneakers Members in 2020

As the leading fitness program for older adults and a proven social engagement tool, SilverSneakers is provided to members of participating health plans at no additional cost. In a national survey of more than 3,000 members of a Medicare Advantage plan, SilverSneakers members experienced better health through increased physical activity, reduced social isolation and reduced loneliness.

"At Tivity Health, we're leveraging our decades of experience with seniors to help improve their quality of life by addressing non-medical drivers of health," said Steve Janicak, President, Healthcare Business Unit. "We continually work with health plan partners, participating locations and members themselves to create unique programming and expand our impact to provide best-in-class resources to improve seniors' health and social well-being."

SilverSneakers continues to maintain an outstanding Net Promoter Score of 81– the score is a measure of how likely members are to recommend the program to their friends. The program is available in all 50 states and is offered through more than 65 health plans nationwide including the nation's leading Medicare Advantage health plans, Medicare Supplement carriers and group retiree plans.

For 2020, Tivity Health is providing a mix of benefits for SilverSneakers members:

New class offerings and flexibility

In 2020, SilverSneakers is expanding its class offering for the largest variety ever, including adding one of the fastest-growing classes for seniors' wellness, Ener-Chi, which utilizes Tai-Chi forms to improve well-being through mindful movements. A focal point of the SilverSneakers program is the variety of classes available for members, ranging from seated exercises for building muscle strength, to high intensity interval workouts for more advanced training. The variety of programming, refreshed throughout the year, ensures that there is something new for everyone. Classes are led by dedicated fitness staff specializing in senior instruction, and more than 70 group classes are offered outside of traditional gym locations through SilverSneakers FLEX.

Online instruction for fitness and well-being

Tivity Health provides online video workouts designed to meet the fitness needs of older adults. In 2020, more than 25 videos will be added to the extensive SilverSneakers OnDemand library, which currently offers 120 individual guided workout videos created by trained SilverSneakers instructors. The videos range from strength training, cardio programs, mindfulness programs as well as a collection of nutrition classes. SilverSneakers OnDemand is available through SilverSneakers.com.

Mobile access to classes

Tivity Health's mobile fitness app is designed specifically to fit the goals, preferences and lifestyle of active older adults. SilverSneakers GO offers access to a free library of guided workout programs created by trained SilverSneakers instructors wherever a member may be. SilverSneakers GO is available for download through Apple and Google Play.

Expanded social engagement tools

Loneliness and social isolation affect as many as 43 percent of older adults and are associated with a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, disability and dementia. Tivity Health is utilizing the SilverSneakers platform to help seniors remain engaged socially and mitigate these risks. In a 2018 survey of SilverSneakers members, 60 percent said they had made valuable relationships with other SilverSneakers members and 88 percent said that SilverSneakers has improved their quality of life.

The Tivity Health Experience Center has expanded its capability and outreach to members for 2020, driving members to become socially connected with SilverSneakers programming and community events. The Experience Center is often the first point of contact for eligible members and made more than 1.5 million outbound calls in 2018.

The SilverSneakers Facebook community has nearly 775,000 followers who can access on-demand videos with various programs designed to support cardiovascular health, strength, endurance, flexibility, balance, and cognition. Facebook community membership and content are free to the community of users.

"SilverSneakers is a great way for me to get involved in a community and to meet new friends," said SilverSneakers member Yvonne Pelino. "I'm constantly moving and travel frequently, so I appreciate the flexibility to be able to work out at SilverSneakers facilities in the cities that I travel to. Despite the distance, my new friends and I are able to keep each other accountable to maintain a healthy lifestyle."

SilverSneakers is available through participating health plans, and Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement members. Eight additional plans will begin offering SilverSneakers in 2020.

Members can determine their eligibility for SilverSneakers, find their closest participating center or learn more about the program by visiting SilverSneakers.com.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 15 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health®, Inc. is a leading provider of health improvement, nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions at scale to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and create opportunities to feel better, work better and live better. With decades of clinical and operational expertise, Tivity Health touches millions of consumers through its integrated portfolio of brands and works directly with hundreds of healthcare practitioners and many of the nation's largest payers and employers. Tens of millions of Americans are currently eligible for Tivity Health's SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, WholeHealth Living™ and flip50™ programs and millions of people have lost weight with Nutrisystem®, South Beach Diet® and DNA BodyBlueprint™. As part of its commitment to tackling social isolation and loneliness, in 2017, Tivity Health launched a rural aging initiative to address challenges unique to older adults in rural communities. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

