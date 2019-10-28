Tivity Health Pilots Program at First Walmart Health to Improve Community Health and Well-Being

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health (Nasdaq: TVTY), a leading provider of health improvement solutions, is providing wellness resources in Walmart Health in Dallas, GA. The state-of-the-art Walmart Health facility is designed to improve associate and community health by making healthcare more affordable and accessible, and by offering specialized community health resources, online education and in-center workshops to educate the community about preventive health and wellness.

Tivity Health will provide fitness classes and workshops for the Community Room, a designated space within the center for wellness and community activities. In addition to Tivity Health's signature SilverSneakers® program, the nation's leading fitness program for older adults, the Community Room will offer a broad range of fitness classes and will serve as a hub for specialized community health resources. Classes will range from yoga to high intensity interval training, with workshops focused on topics such as nutrition and goal-setting. The programming will offer health and wellness opportunities for all ages and will evolve to meet the needs of the local community.

"We are excited to be a part of Walmart Health and look forward to leveraging our deep expertise in fitness, nutrition, social connection and member engagement to create a healthier community," said Donato Tramuto, CEO of Tivity Health. "We have a shared vision of improving wellness at the community and individual level by addressing key factors that contribute to poor health. This model will combine affordable, accessible care with well-being programs like SilverSneakers in a consumer-focused model that addresses health, not sick care."

Tivity Health recognizes the importance of social activities and connections to overall health, and its SilverSneakers program is proven to improve overall fitness and also reduce social isolation and loneliness. Nearly half of Americans report sometimes or always feeling alone; the health risks of social isolation and loneliness are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. The Community Room at Walmart Health will be a hub for social opportunities, as well as preventive health and wellness for customers and associates.

"We want to help our customers live better, so providing key wellness services is an important aspect of Walmart Health," said Phil Suiter, Vice President and Chief Wellness Officer, Walmart U.S. Health and Wellness. "Tivity Health has proven expertise in fitness, nutrition and social engagement programming, so they are well-suited to support our holistic approach at Walmart Health."

Tivity Health is already providing a full calendar of fitness and wellness programming in the Community Room at the Dallas, GA location. Current class offerings include Tivity Health's signature SilverSneakers classes, strength and balance, yoga, strength circuit and guided meditation. In the coming weeks, Tivity Health will add workshops on wellness and nutrition topics ranging from nutrition to container gardening to goal-setting.

