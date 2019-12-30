Tivity Health Presents New Offerings for SilverSneakers Members in 2020

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, (Nasdaq: TVTY), the nation's leading community fitness program designed for seniors, today announced the launch of new healthy living solutions for members starting in 2020. Along with continued access to nearly 18,000 fitness locations nationwide, seniors can choose from a variety of program options that suit their interests, abilities and lifestyle.

"While the reasons seniors embark on a fitness journey vary, the physical and social benefits are undeniable," said Steve Janicak, Healthcare Business Unit President. "Our 25 years of evidence-based programming success drives high levels of engagement and satisfaction with our members. We have found that the beginning of a new year is the perfect time for our SilverSneakers eligible members to take that important first step toward experiencing better health and discovering opportunities to create a sense of community and engage socially."

2020 New SilverSneakers Programming

SilverSneakers OnDemand

With a superior user experience and high-quality content added on a regular basis, online video workouts are specially designed to help seniors find enjoyable and convenient ways to stay active. More than 25 videos made their debut on SilverSneakers OnDemand, which currently offers 120 individual guided workout videos created by trained SilverSneakers instructors, and are free to SilverSneakers members. New videos include:

SilverSneakers EnerChi™ Practice Program

Fall Prevention Education Program

Getting Started Strength Program

Jump Start Your Cardio Program

Nutrition Education

Living Well videos

"When we piloted the OnDemand feature, we were concerned that SilverSneakers members would stop going to the gym," explained Janicak. "We quickly learned that our OnDemand viewers are among our most dedicated, enrolled members that have higher average gym visits per month than non-viewers. As a result, we have redesigned the interface to encourage the gym-going experience and to reach the many members who can't get to a gym or simply prefer exercising at home."

Nutrition

For the first time ever, SilverSneakers will offer a nutritional curriculum, led by motivational instructors who will empower our members to take charge of their nutritional needs. Also available OnDemand, classes will address nutrition and how to maintain healthy eating habits, individual sessions on the impact of nutrition on chronic conditions such as diabetes, and nutrition's role in cancer prevention. Newly added curriculum includes:

Healthy Diet Basics

Reading Nutrition Labels

Shopping Habits for a Healthy Diet

SilverSneakers EnerChi™

Piloted last year, SilverSneakers is doubling down on one of its fastest-growing classes for seniors' wellness, SilverSneakers EnerChi, which utilizes Tai-Chi forms to improve well-being through mindful movements. SilverSneakers classes are available for all abilities and range from seated exercises for building muscle strength, to high intensity interval workouts for more advanced training. The variety of programming will be refreshed throughout the year to ensure there is something new for everyone. Classes are led by experienced fitness instructors, and more than 70 group classes are offered outside of traditional gym locations through SilverSneakers FLEX .

SilverSneakers is available through participating health plans, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. Eight additional plans will begin offering SilverSneakers in 2020. For the second year in a row, Tivity Health will be supporting SilverSneakers member awareness and engagement with a television advertising campaign throughout the first quarter as well as digital and social media engagement.

Members can determine their eligibility for SilverSneakers, find their closest participating location and learn more about the program by visiting SilverSneakers.com.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 16 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. Members can strengthen muscles and improve flexibility to maintain activities of daily living by participating in classes such as SilverSneakers Cardiofit, SilverSneakers Yoga or SilverSneakers Splash. More than just exercise, SilverSneakers is also about seniors embracing opportunities for socialization to help live their best lives. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. We are also proud to host an annual Connectivity Summit that brings together stakeholders from all over the United States to discuss and create opportunities for older adults to live their best healthy lives. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

SOURCE Tivity Health

Related Links

http://www.tivityhealth.com/

