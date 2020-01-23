Tivity Health Provides Fitness Program to Walmart Associates

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health® (NASDAQ: TVTY) is now offering its Prime® Fitness program, which helps individuals improve their health through physical fitness, to Walmart's 1.5 million associates and their dependents across the United States. The offering for Walmart associates, the Walton Life Fitness Pass, will remove barriers to fitness with access to more than 9,000 fitness locations nationwide starting as low as $9 per paycheck.

Tivity Health's Prime Fitness network offers a reciprocal membership at its participating facilities, which include national chains, community centers, recreation centers and locally-owned facilities. Program engagement is supported by easy-to-use online tools. Walmart is promoting the benefit to its associates through direct mail, social media promotion and internal marketing, and thousands of associates have already activated their Walton Life Fitness Pass.

"Companies dedicated to building a strong culture realize the value of opportunities to improve every employees' health, and we applaud Walmart for their commitment," said Donato Tramuto, Chief Executive Officer, Tivity Health. "With our extensive nationwide network of fitness locations and our experience working with clients to get their members engaged in the program, Prime is the perfect solution for Walmart. We are already seeing a great response from Walmart associates and we look forward to helping these new Prime members experience the health and social benefits of physical fitness and gym membership."

Physical activity has many proven health benefits, including a significant decrease in the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes or heart disease.1 Health club membership is associated with significantly increased aerobic and resistance physical activity levels and more favorable cardiovascular health outcomes compared to non-members.2 Staying active also has financial benefits – inactive adults spend $1,437 more per capita (29.9% higher costs) in annual healthcare expenditures compared with active adults.3

"We're committed to providing Walmart associates and their families access to high quality medical coverage along with tools and resources to manage their health and well-being," said Adam Stavisky, Senior Vice President, U.S. Benefits, Walmart. "The Walton Life Fitness Pass, starting as low as $9 a paycheck, is just another example of how we're working to help our associates and their families live better."

All full-time, part-time, and temporary Walmart and Sam's Club associates working in the U.S. are eligible for the Walton Life Fitness Pass. Associates can add their spouse/partner and dependents age 18-25 at no additional cost. Associates have access to a lookup tool to see participating fitness centers near them. If their (18-25) dependent lives in a different area, they can also use the lookup tool to find a center near them.

With the addition of Walmart associates, Tivity Health now offers its Prime Fitness network to 43 million people between the ages of 18-64. National fitness partners include Planet Fitness and Anytime Fitness.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living™. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. We are also proud to host an annual Connectivity Summit that brings together stakeholders from all over the United States to discuss and create opportunities for older adults to live their best healthy lives. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

