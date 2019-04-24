Tivity Health to Issue First Quarter 2019 Financial Results After Market Close on May 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2019, will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, followed the same day by a conference call and live webcast scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by dialing 877-683-2218 or 647-689-5447 for international callers, and referencing code 1976866 or over the Internet by going to www.tivityhealth.com and clicking "Investors" at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available for one week at 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 for international callers, code 1976866, and the replay will also be available on the Company's web site for the next 12 months.

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health®, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of health improvement, nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions at scale to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and create opportunities to feel better, work better and live better. With decades of clinical and operational expertise, the Company touches millions of consumers through its integrated portfolio of brands and works directly with hundreds of healthcare practitioners and many of the nation's largest payers and employers. Tens of millions of Americans are currently eligible for Tivity Health's SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, WholeHealth Living™ and flip50™ programs and millions of people have lost weight with Nutrisystem®, South Beach Diet® and DNA BodyBlueprint™. As part of its commitment to tackling social isolation and loneliness, in 2017, Tivity Health launched a rural aging initiative to address challenges unique to older adults in rural communities. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

