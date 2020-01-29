Tivity Health to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results After Market Close on February 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2019, will be released after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, followed the same day by a conference call and live webcast scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living™. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. We are also proud to host an annual Connectivity Summit that brings together stakeholders from all over the United States to discuss and create opportunities for older adults to live their best healthy lives. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

