Tivity Health to Issue Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results After Market Close on August 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020, will be released after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, followed the same day by a conference call and live webcast scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living™. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

