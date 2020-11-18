Tivity Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) today announced that it will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

December 1, 2020

Recorded fireside chat with Richard Ashworth, Chief Executive Officer

Attendees: Richard Ashworth, Chief Executive Officer, Adam Holland, Chief Financial Officer, and Tommy Lewis, Chief Operating Officer

Guggenheim Digital Health Virtual Conference

December 8-9, 2020

Fireside chat with Mr. Ashworth, Mr. Holland and Mr. Lewis

December 8, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. ET

The fireside chats and replay of the events will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.tivityhealth.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the discussion to download and install any necessary audio software.

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet®, and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

