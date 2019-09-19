Tivity Health to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference to be held October 2-4, 2019 in New York, NY. Donato Tramuto, Tivity Health's chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference at 4:45 p.m. ET (3:45 p.m. CT and 1:45 p.m. PT), Thursday, October 3, 2019. A live audio-only webcast and replay of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.tivityhealth.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the discussion to download and install any necessary audio software.

Tivity Health®, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of health improvement, nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions at scale to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and create opportunities to feel better, work better and live better. With decades of clinical and operational expertise, Tivity Health touches millions of consumers through its integrated portfolio of brands and works directly with hundreds of healthcare practitioners and many of the nation's largest payers and employers. Tens of millions of Americans are currently eligible for Tivity Health's SilverSneakers ®, Prime ® Fitness, WholeHealth Living™ and flip50™ programs and millions of people have lost weight with Nutrisystem®, South Beach Diet ® and DNA BodyBlueprint™. As part of its commitment to tackling social isolation and loneliness, in 2017, Tivity Health launched a rural aging initiative to address challenges unique to older adults in rural communities. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

