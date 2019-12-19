Tivity Health to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held January 13-16, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. Donato Tramuto, Tivity Health's chief executive officer, will present at the conference at 5:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. CT and 8:00 p.m. ET), Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A live audio-only webcast and replay of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.tivityhealth.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the discussion to download and install any necessary audio software.

