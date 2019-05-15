Tivity Health to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) will present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference to be held June 5-6, 2019 in Chicago, IL. Donato Tramuto, Tivity Health's chief executive officer, Dawn Zier, Tivity Health's president and chief operating officer, and Adam Holland, chief financial officer, will present at the conference at 11:20 a.m. CT (12:20 p.m. ET and 9:20 a.m. PT), Thursday, June 6, 2019. The presentation materials will be available live online and also for replay on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.tivityhealth.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the discussion to download and install any necessary audio software.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health®, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of health improvement, nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions at scale to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and create opportunities to feel better, work better and live better. With decades of clinical and operational expertise, Tivity Health touches millions of consumers through its integrated portfolio of brands and works directly with hundreds of healthcare practitioners and many of the nation's largest payers and employers. Tens of millions of Americans are currently eligible for Tivity Health's SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, WholeHealth Living™ and flip50™ programs and millions of people have lost weight with Nutrisystem®, South Beach Diet® and DNA BodyBlueprint™. As part of its commitment to tackling social isolation and loneliness, in 2017, Tivity Health launched a rural aging initiative to address challenges unique to older adults in rural communities. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

SOURCE Tivity Health

