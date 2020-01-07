Tivity Health to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on January 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY), a leading provider of nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®, announced today that the company will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on January 8, 2020. The bell ringing is part of Nasdaq's annual Wellness Week, which kicks off healthy living in the New Year.

"Ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq is a wonderful beginning to the year for Tivity Health," said Donato Tramuto, Chief Executive Officer, Tivity Health. "As we announce new programming, plans and products for our house of healthy living brands, we're also reaffirming our commitment to helping people live longer and better. Additionally, Tivity Health is declaring 2020 the year that we take on social isolation and loneliness and end its terrible effects on our friends, family members, neighbors and communities."

Wisely Well

New for Tivity Health in 2020 will be the launch of Wisely Well, announced in late 2019. This combined product offering leverages Tivity Health's nutrition science and food development capabilities to create new programs with new macronutrient profiles specifically designed for seniors. Wisely Well will serve those recovering after a hospitalization, living with chronic conditions or experiencing food insecurity issues.

"Wisely Well is a direct result of the Nutrisystem acquisition, and it gives us the ability to directly address access to nutritious foods for the aging population," said Tramuto. "This brand enables Tivity Health to meet the needs of individuals for whom a few healthy, complete meals per day can dramatically improve their health, while reducing healthcare costs and hospital readmissions."

SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers continues to offer access to nearly 16,000 fitness locations nationwide to seniors, which allows them the benefits of a physically active lifestyle as well as the benefits of social connections. Programming for 2020 includes new content and classes for SilverSneakers OnDemand, a nutritional curriculum led by motivational instructors and SilverSneakers EnerChi, which utilizes Tai-Chi forms to improve well-being through mindful movements.

"While the reasons seniors embark on a fitness journey vary, the physical and social benefits are undeniable," said Steve Janicak, Healthcare Business Unit President, Tivity Health. "Our own studies support that increasing physical activity can address loneliness, social isolation and improve the number of healthy days by as much as 10 percent. We want to continue to offer our members opportunities to engage both physically and socially to help them achieve optimal health."

Nutrisystem

Nutrisystem has invested in program innovation for 2020 and has debuted its new personal weight loss plans. Recognizing that each person is unique – with different body types, individual goals, and varied food tastes – the new plans provide custom macronutrients for optimal weight loss, food recommendations based on individual favorites, and tailored, simple action plans delivered via the highly-rated, free NuMi® app, so that customers reach their weight loss goals and learn to keep the weight off. Studies show that a personalized approach to weight loss, compared to a "one-size-fits-all" approach, has been associated with better and more sustained adherence.

South Beach Diet

The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet program is a low-carb, high-fat dietary approach consistent with a ketogenic diet that allows for more flexibility. The new program reinforces the basic principles of the keto approach while adding enhancements that make it more convenient and more sustainable over time.

The all-new keto-friendly program is based on the publication of The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet by Dr. Arthur Agatston, the world-renowned cardiologist who created the original best-selling South Beach Diet in 2003. The new book, out December 31, 2019, updates the original program with the latest weight loss science.

"Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet continue to be innovative leaders in the weight loss industry," said Keira Krausz, Nutrition Business Unit President, Tivity Health. "Our personal plans from Nutrisystem are a monumental achievement for the brand as we listen and respond to our customers' needs and understand that there is no one size fits all approach to weight loss and weight management. And for South Beach Diet our goal is to bring our consumers a program they wanted. Consumers are very interested in keto, but they're busier than ever and have limited time for measuring and excessive preparation. Our new plan gives customers the opportunity to lead a keto-friendly lifestyle with the added benefits of flexibility and convenience."

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. We are also proud to host an annual Connectivity Summit that brings together stakeholders from all over the United States to discuss and create opportunities for older adults to live their best healthy lives. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

