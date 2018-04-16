Tivoli Audio Unveils Limited-Edition Portable Bluetooth Speakers for Spring/Summer 2018

Tivoli Audio, having collaborated with brands such as Coach, Cappellini, and Fiat on previous limited-edition collections, exclusively designed this collection to be a reflection inspired by the onset of spring and summer.

Paul DePasquale, Chief of Product Design and Brand Development, commented: "As a portable product, we wanted this collection to express the versatile nature of the outdoors during these seasons. The Salone del Mobile event is a great opportunity to combine the launch of these colors with the introduction of Tivoli Audio's new engineered PAL series. The new models offer great sound quality, improved portable performance, and wireless technology, while maintaining a classic design."

Tivoli Audio will be displaying the collection at Salone del Mobile in collaboration with the Archiproducts design experience via Tortona 31 from April 17-22 at space H10-21. Tivoli Audio is an official sponsor of Archiproducts, which has chosen Tivoli Audio's Wi-Fi ART product line as the dedicated audio solution for their exhibition rooms throughout the entire year.

The limited-edition colors will be available for pre-sale this May and will be offered for both PAL+BT and the PAL BT (non-DAB) Bluetooth radios.

About Tivoli Audio:

Tivoli Audio manufactures and markets award-winning signature audio products that have not only broken the sound barrier in terms of high fidelity performance but are produced in a unique range of colors and furniture grade woods to look as good as they sound. Tivoli Audio was founded in 2000 with the goal of bringing beautifully designed, simple-to-use, high-quality audio products to the consumer. Today, Tivoli Audio products are sold in over 40 countries worldwide. For more information or high-resolution images, please visit tivoliaudio.com or email press@tivoliaudio.com.

