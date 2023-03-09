TIW Capital Group wins big at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

TIW Capital Group has won the 'Excellence in Operational Consulting and Product Innovation' in Asia for the year 2022. The felicitation ceremony was held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in December 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping their readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. TIW Capital Group was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on TIW Capital Group winning the awards, Jay Kumar, Director of Global Brands Magazine, said, "We are so impressed by TIW's ability to innovate and strive for excellence. Consulting in today's day and age is an increasingly difficult field, with new problems arising. It is important to be able to provide tailor-made solutions for clients depending on the various issues that arise in today's unpredictable market. TIW manages to meet all of its customers' needs while also providing future-proof solutions that help its customers navigate through difficult situations. TIW has managed to take the consulting business to new heights. From constant innovation to setting the benchmark for customer satisfaction, TIW Capital Group has proved us again that under the right leadership, anything is possible. We congratulate them for another successful year and hope they continue to be trendsetters."

Commenting on winning the awards, Mr. Mohit Ralhan, Chief Executive Officer of TIW Capital, said, "I am humbled and thank Global Brands Magazine and everyone who has been involved with me in my journey. TCG is honored with this award and the global recognition which gives me and my team an immense pleasure and great motivation to become better in each aspect of our work. We take immense pride in serving the needs of our investors and clients through our innovative approach to both investment strategies and consulting frameworks. This award is a great way for us to know that we are on the right track.

TIW Capital Group (TCG) with offices in Singapore, Dubai, Bahrain and India is a Global Asset Management company with business interests in Absolute Return Income Funds, Buyout / Private Equity, New Technology / Quant Investments, Consulting, Single Family Office Management, Family Governance and Intergenerational Wealth Transfer. TCG is proud to serve investors across 28 countries offering multiple investment products across the risk-return spectrum. Currently, TCG is managing an AUM of SGD 250 million. TCG has been a recipient of multiple awards in the past. In 2021, they have received awards for 'Most Innovative Private Equity Buyout Fund' and 'Excellence in Sustainable Turnaround Investments' by Global Brands Magazine, The United Kingdom. TCG's India Buyout Fund recently received an award from the Business Fame Magazine as 'The Most Innovative Buyout PE Fund of 2022 Focusing on Margin Expansion Strategy in Portfolio Management'."

TIW Capital Group (TCG) with offices in Singapore, Dubai, Bahrain and India, is a Global Asset Management Company that has an Absolute Return Dollar / Pound Fund with Multi-Asset Multi Geography Strategy primarily investing in developed markets. TCG also has varied business interests in Buyout / Private Equity, New Technology / Quant Investments, Consulting, Family Office Management, Family Governance, and Intergenerational Wealth Transfer. TCG is proud to serve investors across 28 countries. As the role of a fiduciary, TCG's focus is to increase the wealth of investors through trust and integrity of decision-making. The professionals constituting the team have, between them, many decades of Buyout, Fixed Returns Investments, and a plentitude of industry experience.

TCG's investment technique breaks the orthodox investment models, by adding a hands-on investment tone and an 'Operating Consultant Approach'. Investor's capital conservancy and security is the fundamental principle on which the portfolio strategy is designed and therefore risk management forms the core of its investment philosophy. Currently, TCG is managing SGD 250 million AUM with Multi-Asset and Multi Geography Buyout and Fixed Return Funds.

Mr. Mohit Ralhan is the Chief Executive Officer of TIW Capital. He is a regular speaker / moderator in various industry forums.

Website: www.tiwcg.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tiw-capital-group

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The Magazine focuses on the world's top brands, showcasing their strategies and success stories. The magazine covers a wide range of industries, including fashion, beauty, technology, and more. It is targeted towards business executives and marketing professionals, offering insights and analysis on brand building and management. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, and have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 9.5 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines in the world. The Magazine also has a strong presence on social media with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brands Awards is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of the world's leading brands. The awards recognize brands in various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer experience, and more. The awards are designed to highlight the best practices in branding, marketing, and customer engagement and to provide recognition and exposure for the winning brands. The awards ceremony typically involves a gala event attended by business leaders, marketing executives, and media representatives.

Over 20k companies were evaluated last year, and winners were honored at an awards ceremony. The 10th Global Brand Awards Night was held at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. This event marked the presence of nearly 100 companies with around 150 delegates from across the globe. The event marked the presence of several dignitaries from across industries like Banking, Insurance, Financial Services, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Logistics, and many more. To learn more about our awards, visit the awards section on our website

