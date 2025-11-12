T.J. Clark International's 600 GPM Expeditionary Fuel/Water Trailer Mounted Centrifugal Pump System Triumphs in U.S. Army's Grueling First Article Testing

DELAWARE, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T.J. Clark International has achieved a significant milestone with its market-leading 600 GPM Expeditionary Fuel/Water Trailer-Mounted Centrifugal Pump System, a next-generation tactical fuel distribution solution. The system has successfully completed the U.S. Army's rigorous First Article Testing (FAT), paving the way for full-scale production and deployment to the U.S. military. This accomplishment further establishes T.J. Clark's leadership in developing innovative solutions for contested logistics.

T.J. Clark International Trailer Mounted, 600 Gallon Per Minute Tactical Fuel Pump

The next-generation tactical fuel/water pump system endured a relentless gauntlet of over 70 rigorous tests, designed to replicate the harshest battlefield conditions—from scorching desert heat to bone-chilling arctic extremes. Each trial pushed the system's limits, ensuring unmatched reliability for mission-critical fuel delivery in multi-domain operations.

"Being the first and only expeditionary fuel and water pump system to successfully complete First Article Testing in accordance with MIL-PRF-53051D is a major achievement for T.J. Clark," said Jake Jenkusky, Director of Business and Product Development at T.J. Clark International. "Our mission is to continue delivering this equipment to the warfighter to enhance operational and logistical capabilities at the tactical edge."

The T.J. Clark Fuel and Water Expeditionary Pump System is purpose-built to exceed the performance of legacy systems.

The next-generation tactical fuel and water pump system redefines excellence in expeditionary logistics and has been assigned a National Stock Number—a rare distinction within the defense industry, for both the fuel and water variants. Purpose-built for versatility, T.J. Clark's pump system enables warfighters to operate under both Size 1 (350 GPM) and Size 2 (600 GPM) specifications, delivering greater operational capability with fewer pieces of equipment.

In addition to the adverse environments and terrain that the system is designed to endure, the pump system undergoes rigorous ISO 9001 quality system controls throughout production.

"T.J. Clark is committed to providing the highest quality expeditionary equipment to the warfighter." said Devan Ohst, Quality Director at T.J. Clark International. "Our pump system is the first and only system to successfully complete First Article Testing in accordance with MIL-PRF-53051D, while also being produced in an ISO 9001 production environment. This achievement demonstrates T.J. Clark's ability to take military specifications from the whiteboard to the production floor."

The tactical fuel and water pump system joins T.J. Clark International's elite lineup—including the U.S. Navy Firefighting Suppression System and the Hose Employment Retrieval System (HERS)—as a cornerstone of the company's industry-leading portfolio. This latest achievement further reinforces T.J. Clark's reputation for delivering battle-ready solutions that drive mission success in today's ever-evolving geopolitical landscape.

The next generation of T.J. Clark products will integrate the newly proven 600 GPM pump system into an ISU-90 shipping container, creating a one-stop, containerized expeditionary refueling system (CERS). This solution includes everything needed for fuel management and distribution, while maintaining a compact footprint and enabling agile deployment.

About T.J. Clark International

Trusted by military and defense organizations worldwide, T.J. Clark International, headquartered in Delaware (Ohio), stands at the forefront of tactical logistics, driving operational success with unparalleled expertise and precision. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, T.J. Clark provides innovative, reliable, and robust systems that ensure mission-critical support to enable contested logistics in multi-domain operations.

