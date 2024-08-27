TJ Hoisington Receives USPTO Trademark for "Unleash Your Greatness Within"

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark achievement, TJ Hoisington has been awarded the official trademark for the phrase "Unleash Your Greatness Within" by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Reg. No. 7,463,954, registered on July 30, 2024.

The trademark encompasses three international classes, highlighting the broad impact and reach of Hoisington's work:

• Class 9: Downloadable electronic books and podcasts in the field of self-improvement, personal development, interpersonal relationships, communication, and self-fulfillment.

• Class 16: Printed books in the same fields.

• Class 45: Providing information in these critical areas of personal growth and development.

"Unleash Your Greatness Within" is not just a phrase but a powerful movement that has inspired countless individuals to tap into their potential and transform their lives. Since its first use in commerce in 2004, the phrase has become synonymous with empowerment and personal growth, impacting lives through TJ Hoisington's bestselling books, insightful podcasts, and comprehensive resources.

"I am deeply honored to have 'Unleash Your Greatness Within' officially recognized and protected by the USPTO," said TJ Hoisington. "This trademark represents a commitment to helping individuals and organizations discover and realize their inner greatness. It is a testament to the positive change and inspiration we strive to bring to the world." Hoisington added, "I am also grateful to www.trademarkfactory.com for their exceptional work from the beginning, through the process, and finally the award of the trademark. They were easy to work with and made the process seamless."

Elevating Personal Development

TJ Hoisington's journey in personal development began with a deep-seated passion for helping others achieve their fullest potential. With over two decades of experience, he has established himself as a leading voice in self-improvement and personal development. His book, "If You Think You Can!" became an international bestseller within nine months of its release, selling in 38 countries and now in its fifteenth edition. The success of his book has laid a strong foundation for his podcast and other initiatives aimed at empowering individuals.

The "Unleash Your Greatness Within" Podcast

The "Unleash Your Greatness Within" podcast has become a cornerstone of Hoisington's mission. Featuring interviews with bestselling authors, top business leaders, and world-class athletes, the podcast delivers powerful insights and strategies to help listeners overcome challenges and achieve their dreams. Each episode is designed to provide actionable advice that listeners can implement in their daily lives, making the podcast a valuable resource for anyone looking to enhance their personal and professional growth.

Leadership Academy

In addition to his work in personal development, TJ Hoisington is also the founder of the "Leadership Academy," a comprehensive training program designed to develop strong, effective leaders. The Leadership Academy focuses on essential leadership skills, including communication, decision-making, and team-building. By providing participants with the tools and knowledge they need to lead confidently and effectively, the Leadership Academy empowers individuals to make a positive impact in their organizations and communities.

Broadening Impact

The awarded trademark allows Hoisington to expand his reach and impact further. The trademark's coverage across three classes ensures that the "Unleash Your Greatness Within" brand is protected and can continue to deliver high-quality content in various formats. From downloadable electronic books and podcasts to printed books and informational services, the trademark secures the brand's presence in the self-improvement and personal development industry.

A Trusted Resource

With the official recognition and protection of the "Unleash Your Greatness Within" trademark, TJ Hoisington is poised to continue his mission of inspiring and empowering individuals. This milestone marks a new chapter in his journey, providing a solid foundation for future growth and innovation. Hoisington remains dedicated to helping people realize their potential and achieve greatness in all aspects of their lives.

For more information about TJ Hoisington, the "Unleash Your Greatness Within" movement, and the Leadership Academy, visit https://www.greatnesswithin.com

About TJ Hoisington: TJ Hoisington is a motivational speaker, author, and host of the "Unleash Your Greatness Within" podcast. He is dedicated to empowering individuals through his books, podcasts, personal development resources, and Leadership Academy. Hoisington's work focuses on self-improvement, leadership, and peak performance, making a lasting impact on lives around the world.

Contact Person: Sarah Martin

Phone Number: 877-211-6983 ext. 3

Email Address: [email protected]

