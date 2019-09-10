T.J. Martell Foundation's Spirit Of Excellence Awards Dinner To Be Held At Luxe Sunset Hotel On October 22

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T.J. Martell Foundation will honor Scott Rodger, CEO of Quest Management & Partner of Maverick, Gary Smith, Co-Founder of Pollstar and Dr. Deepa Bhojwani, MD Director of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles at this year's annual Spirit of Excellence Awards Dinner. Hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy, the benefit event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on Tuesday, October 22.

Sponsored by CBS, guests will enjoy an elegant dinner and participate in silent and live auctions, while being entertained by comedian Bill Bellamy and witness live performances from entertainment's finest. Years previous, performers have included Meghan Trainor, Andy Grammar, Richie Sambora + Orianthi and many others. This year's event Committee is Co-chaired by industry veterans Larry Mattera, General Manager & Executive Vice President, Commerce and Marketing, Warner Records and Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment

Tickets are available to the public now for a limited time at www.tjmartell.org with proceeds benefiting the T.J. Martell Foundation's cancer research programs at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The Spirit of Excellence Dinner will follow the Foundation's popular LA Family Day presented by Citi that will be held at the historic Grove on October 5. Both events bring together supporters and leaders from the music, entertainment and business communities for events filled with celebration, fun and fundraising for the T.J. Martell Foundation's cutting-edge cancer research programs.

For tickets and more information on the T.J. Martell Foundation, the Spirit of Excellence Dinner and LA Family Day visit www.tjmartell.org.

About T.J. Martell Foundation: The T.J. Martell Foundation is the music industry's leading foundation dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer. The Foundation was founded in 1975 by music industry executive Tony Martell and his colleagues in loving memory of his son T.J., who died of leukemia. The Foundation has provided more than $280 million for research at Nine flagship hospitals in the United States. For more information on the T.J. Martell Foundation visit www.tjmartell.org .

About Dr. Deepa Bhojwani:

Dr. Deepa Bhojwani is the Director of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). She completed her training in pediatric hematology and oncology at New York University Medical Center, then served for 7 years at St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN before joining CHLA in 2015. Her research background is in relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and includes studies of molecular pathways leading to relapse, identification of potential new therapeutic targets using high-throughput genomics and follow up validation in pre-clinical models. Together with patient care, she is primarily involved in clinical research and is the Assistant Medical Director of the Therapeutic Advances in Childhood Leukemia and Lymphoma (TACL) consortium at CHLA. She collaborates with pediatric oncologists and researchers nationally and internationally, and has developed and conducted several clinical trials of new drugs in leukemia and lymphoma.

Some of Dr. Bhojwani's other interests include developing strategies to decrease the side effects of chemotherapy, reducing ethnic disparities in leukemia outcome and improving the care of children with cancer in countries with limited resources.

About Gary Smith:

POLLSTAR Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Smith, has overseen every aspect of the growth and development of the publication from a small quick printed tip sheet to a glossy full-color magazine with more than 12,000 readers internationally. POLLSTAR has carved out a niche for itself concentrating on concert industry news, itineraries, and statistical tour data. POLLSTAR now has music business clients in more than 40 foreign countries. The publication has grown far beyond the original tip sheet with numerous syndication and consulting deals. PollarPro.com is one of the top music business web sites and Pollstar.com is one of the highest rated music information sites in the world. Pollstar also produces the annual Pollstar Live conference, which has become largest gathering of Concert Industry professionals in the world for an event of this type. Pollstar was acquired by Oak View Group in July 2017. Gary remained under contract until he retired from Pollstar, June 30, 2019.

During his tenure at Pollstar, Gary Smith has also served on the Board of Directors for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and is currently serving on the board for the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA).

About Scott Rodger:

Scott Rodger is a Partner at Maverick, an Artist Management and Production company that represents artists including Paul McCartney, U2, Andrea Bocelli, Aerosmith, Florida Georgia Line, The Weeknd, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, French Montana, Marina, Shania Twain, Jason Aldean and many more from offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, London and Milan.

Scott's career in artist management has spanned almost thirty years. He is also a Grammy-winning Music Film Producer for Paul McCartney's "Live Kisses" film.

In the last two years, Scott & his team at Maverick secured global number one campaigns for Arcade Fire, Shania Twain, Paul McCartney and Andrea Bocelli - four leading artists in very different genres and demographics.

Scott is a board member of Loyola University in New Orleans as well as being a board member of the Link Stryjewski Foundation, a foundation set up by James Beard Award winning Chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski, whose mission it is to help nourish, educate and empower the youth of New Orleans.

